New season brings new opportunities for Skidmore Women’s basketball

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – The Skidmore College Women’s basketball team tips off in the 2022-23 season opener on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at the Williamson Sports Center against Oneonta.

Skidmore returned to the postseason last year for the first time since 2018-19 after finishing 9-9 in the Liberty League to place tied for fifth. The Thoroughbreds fell in the First Round of the Liberty League Tournament in heartbreaking overtime fashion at St. Lawrence. Overall, Skidmore was 14-10 in 2021-22.

Skidmore was picked fourth in the recent Liberty League Preseason Coaches Poll.

“The energy, commitment, and desire to get better every day that this team displays daily is exceptional,” said Skidmore head Coach Jessica Turner , who embarks on her fifth year at the helm of the program. “This group is hungry and determined to make the most of this season, which makes for a really fun and competitive atmosphere at practice.”

Clare Driscoll ’22 was named to the All-Liberty League Second Team after the season.

Kate McCarney Returns to the Squad as Skidmore’s leading scorer from last season. She averaged 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.96 assists. Julia Blanck comes back after averaging a double-double (10.5 points, 10.0 rebounds) a year ago. In all, the Thoroughbreds are bringing back four of their top-five scorers.

The team averaged 62.67 points per game in 2021-22 and held opponents to under 50 points on six occasions throughout the year. The Thoroughbreds shot 35.6% from the field, 30.2% from behind the arc, and 72.6% at the free-throw line.

Turner and the coaching staff, which includes the new Assistant Coach Daria Duncan will rely on the team’s commitment to culture to propel it through the rigors of the season.

“What I am most impressed by with this group is their ability to put the team first,” Turner added. “Everybody understands that we are trying to build something special and that we are all part of something much larger than ourselves.”