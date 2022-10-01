New SCC art teacher engages students – L’Observateur

LAPLACE — Students enrolled in art classes at St. Charles Catholic High School in LaPlace get hands-on experience in exploring many different art forms. Students have the opportunity to take three levels of art classes.

The art students began their year drawing from observation, moving into watercolor, and currently working on pastels. Students at SCC have an opportunity to begin in Level 1, move into Level 2, and also take advantage of a Fine Arts survey course. Students learn techniques, are exposed to different types of mediums, explore the work and times of famous and local artists, and be given every opportunity to create in a safe and skilled environment. Each project is designed with a rubric for the students to critique after the completion of the project.

Beth Romaguera is the new art teacher at SCC. She holds a Bachelor of fine arts in design from Louisiana State University and also received her Graduate degree in art education also from LSU. Beth is a state evaluator for the Louisiana Talented Art Visual program and has served on many boards including the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts board. She is a veteran art teacher of 25 years and has recently joined the SCC team to bring her knowledge and love of art to SCC students. Beth began her career in the design field.

St. Charles Catholic High School art students participate in hands-on art classes where students learn techniques, skill-based artworks, and/or artists from the past. Students are graded on their application of techniques or skills taught for each individual project.

“Mrs. Romaguera is an excellent example of what an art teacher should be,” said SCC Principal Dr. Courtney Millet. “I love watching her students grow and hearing her share her experiences with them. Her room is just a great place for creativity.”

Students who are interested in the computer and technology-based side of art can choose to take Digital Design. In this class, students learn different, high-quality computer programs like Adobe Photoshop, Illustator, and iMovie. The projects explore graphic design, layout and photography techniques.

To learn more about the St. Charles Catholic High School Art Department, please contact Dr. Courtney Millet at [email protected] or Beth Romaguera at [email protected]