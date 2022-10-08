New San Bernardino arts and culture festival shows heart of city – San Bernardino Sun
A new festival in San Bernardino celebrating all cultures through art, music and food drew thousands to Seccombe Lake Park Saturday, Oct. 8.
With plenty of places to watch performances, play and take in city history, San Bernardino Festival: Where our Cultures Connect demonstrated what exactly can be accomplished in town when people band together for a good cause.
“This event goes beyond the community,” Mayor John Valdivia said ahead of the event. “The identity here is that the city of San Bernardino is on a path to rebirth.”
Four months of planning went into making the all-day festival a reality.
Sponsored by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, Omnitrans, T-Mobile and IEHP, the all-day fair included performances by musical artists and cover bands, as well as local groups and nonprofits.
Lydie Gutfeld, city parks, Recreation and community services director, spearheaded planning, and fully intends to bring the festival back next year.
“We want this to be a signature city event,” she said.