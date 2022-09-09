New Rook & Pawn exhibit showcases local artists | Arts & Culture

On Wednesday night, The Rook & Pawn on West Washington Street welcomed Athenians to grab a drink and browse the works of local artists, kicking off an exhibition that will continue until Oct. 31.

The show, titled “CARNIVAL,” features 27 pieces of artwork, each from a different artist from the greater Athens area.

Composed of a multitude of artistic mediums, “CARNIVAL” is a collection of quirky, colorful, bizarre and outlandish “weirdo art,” curator Kendall Rogers said.

“I like the idea of ​​’CARNIVAL’ because I feel like it’s overarching, it can go in so many different ways and so it’s cool to see different artists’ interpretation of that,” contributing artist Sierra Kirsche said.

Rogers compared the theme of the show’s Inventory to that of the “Freak Show” season of the popular television show “American Horror Story.”

Athens, a city widely accredited for its eclectic music and arts scene, is a melting pot of creativity.

“You look at this art and you’re like, ‘Yeah, this is Athens.’ Literally our motto is ‘stay strange,’” said contributing artist Gillian Wiggins. “So you look around you’re like, ‘This is strange and I love it.’”

Art is hung along the interior walls of the modestly sized venue, adding to the cozy atmosphere but careful not to distract from the café’s original charm.

Since The Rook & Pawn is known as a board game café, Circus themed board games are available to play, keeping to the theme of the exhibit. There are also themed drink specials to be on the lookout for throughout the duration of the exhibition, Rogers said.

Featured artists include Alison Kocher, AM Rodriguez, Anjali Howlett, Beaux Xavier, Brandon Barnett, Brian Brenneman, Ed Edderson, Elise Landry, Gaby Dellipointi, Gillian Wiggins, Isabella Beaudoin, Jacob Hoovs, Jacob Riddling, Josh Anderssen, Lexi Dellipointi, Mars, Mary Sinsheimer, Monsie Troncoso, Nick Williams, Parawita Stamm, Poopbird, Sally Williamson, Sierra Kirsche, Teresa Vu, Tomo, Rachel Peters and William Ballard.

This exhibition is a milestone event for artists AM Rodriguez and Kirsche. Rodriguez is a self-taught artist showing his art to the public for the very first time and Kirsche is celebrating her first local appearance.

The show is meant to be a celebration of local art and artists, shining a light on those who have not yet been showcased. Putting the show together was a “necessity” in order to support local art, Rogers said.

A majority of the art on display is for sale, with prices ranging from around $30 to upwards of $500. All proceeds go directly to the contributing artists.