New Rockport Center for the Arts opens Dec. 11

The new, $12.5 million Rockport Center for the Arts opens to the public on Dec. 11. RCA courtesy photo

Rockport Center for the Arts debuts its new, 14,000-square-foot visual arts and education building to the public at noon Sunday, Dec. 11. The opening coincides with expanded operating hours for the galleries and gift shop, which are 10 am-5 pm Tuesday-Saturday and noon to 5 pm Sundays.

The new complex also includes the Rockport Conference Center, an 8,000-square-foot special event venue that opened in November with the Rockport Film Festival.

The campus sits on 1.2 Acres in downtown Rockport near Aransas Bay and is RCA’s first custom-built structure. In its 53-year history, the arts group has operated out of a series of repurposed residential and commercial buildings. Corpus Christi-based Richter Architects designed the facility. Teal Construction Co. of Corpus Christi and Houston served as general contractor.

The two-story arts and education center features four galleries and five classrooms. The complex also includes an outdoor sculpture garden and a rooftop terrace. The art center’s gift shop sells handcrafted works from member artists.

