New Rochelle honors star Rasaun Young, other basketball greats

New Rochelle High School paid Homage to some of the best men’s basketball players in school history Saturday — including its current head coach.

Here’s a look at the three honorees:

Jimmy McGhee

McGhee was an all-around standout who scored more than 1,100 points with the Huguenots. He was an all-section player who averaged over 25 points per game as a junior and senior and once scored 62 points in a game.

McGhee went on to play for Westchester Community College and then spent his final two seasons at Texas A&M.

Kent Washington

Washington was an all-county player at New Rochelle who went on to play for Division II Southhampton College, where he scored more than 1,000 career points. The 5-foot-8 guard continued to exceed expectations as a pro. After he was drafted by the Lakers, Washington enjoyed a long pro career, playing 14 seasons in Europe.

Washington became a league MVP and was twice the MVP runner-up in Poland. They went on to play pro ball behind the Iron Curtain. He later coached in Sweden before moving home to Coach Women’s basketball teams at Iona and Mercy College.

Rasaun Young

Young averaged 28.7 points per game and was named Gannett’s Player of the Year in his senior season at New Rochelle. He was selected to The Journal News’ All-Century Basketball Team in 1999 and later became the all-time leading scorer (1,908 points) and a three-time first-team all-conference player at the University of Buffalo. He was later inducted into Buffalo’s Hall of Fame.

Young, who played two seasons overseas, has coached his alma mater since 2012. He led the Huguenots to the Section 1 title and an appearance in the Class AA state championship game his first season.

