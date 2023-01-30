New Restaurant and Bar Coming to Rose Creek Golf Course in April

Rose Creek Public Golf Course has a new restaurant partner just in time for the 2023 golf season! At the January 30th Special Board Meeting, the Fargo Park District Board of Commissioners approved a lease for a partnership with Andy Skatvold of 99 Bottles and Kjerbeersten, LLC for food and beverage services at the South Fargo golf course. The approval came with a 4-0 vote with Commissioner Aaron Hill abstaining.

“The 19th Hole is an experienced golf course food and beverage operator,” says Skatvold. “Our team of very experienced business and food operation professionals looks forward to growing our business in the Fargo market. Our focus is to provide the best possible service and experience for Golfers and special events during the season.”

The business hopes to open in early April in time to serve golfers as the season begins in the spring. The lease agreement includes providing operations at Rose Creek for the 7-month golf season only. There are no plans to provide services during the winter.

Currently, The 19th Hole operates two successful golf course food and beverage locations at Meadows and Village Green golf courses in Moorhead, Minnesota. They also operate liquor stores in Moorhead.

The 19th Hole will operate the lower-level Grill kiosk, upstairs restaurant, special events, and course beverage cart. Plans include updating the lower Grill Kiosk to provide an easy way for Golfers to purchase grab-and-go food and beverages. The focus of the upstairs restaurant will be to provide a great off-course environment with improved food and beverage selections. This would include some of the latest trends in the food and beverage industry, including an extensive whiskey menu and on-staff wine sommeliers to enhance the consumer experience.

The Fargo Park District says they are excited about the partnership and eager to have a full-service bar and restaurant on-site at Rose Creek Public Golf Course.

Rose Creek Public Golf Course is located at 1500 East Rose Creek Pkwy, Fargo. For more information visit FargoGolf.net.