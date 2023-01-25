New Principal, New Director Of Fine Arts Appointed In Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, NJ — A new Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District Supervisor of Fine and Performing Arts and Principal of the Eisenhower Intermediate School were announced at the Tuesday night school board meeting.

Matthew McCarthy was appointed as the Supervisor of Fine and Performing Arts. McCarthy will replace Dr. Laura Bassett, who will move on to become the Principal of the Eisenhower Intermediate School on Feb. 1. Dr. Bassett will replace Joe Diskin, who will retire on Jan. 31 after he served 23 years as the Principal at Eisenhower.

Diskin will start his new career as the Assistant Superintendent of Schools in the Diocese of Metuchen on Feb. 1. McCarthy is expected to begin his new position in Bridgewater-Raritan on March 27 after finishing out his role as a Teacher of Arts in the East Brunswick Public Schools where he has taught for 16 years.

McCarthy received his Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Illustration at the School of Visual Arts in New York City and then earned his Masters in Fine Arts Education at Kean University. He is currently working on a Masters degree in Education Administration at Rowan University, which he expects to receive in May. “I am super excited to be here and to continue the Excellence of the Bridgewater-Raritan

Regional School District,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy lives in West Long Branch with his wife and three children.