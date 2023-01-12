New Port Orchard FC soccer club launches with Patrick Leonard at helm

Central Kitsap High School boys soccer Coach Patrick Leonard grew up a fan of the Kitsap Pumas, a Bremerton-based men’s soccer team that operated as a professional organization upon its Inception in 2009.

The Pumas won a national championship in 2011 and played the Seattle Sounders twice in US Open Cup play before the club opted for Amateur status in 2016. Two years later, in 2018, the Pumas folded.

Now Leonard is being tasked with leading an Amateur men’s side of his own, Port Orchard Football Club. The team will make its debut this spring in the Cascadia Premier League, a men’s and women’s adult league based in Washington and Oregon. The CPL Featured 22 men’s teams and seven Women’s teams in 2022. Port Orchard FC is part of the league’s expansion efforts in 2023.

