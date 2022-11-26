New pop-up shop brings art to downtown Albion

ALBION, MI – A new pop-up business is coming to downtown Albion with new art and gift ideas.

Mary Slater and her husband Richard Lewin moved to Albion in 2004 to open the Albion Heritage Bed & Breakfast. The pair owned the business for 13 years, before they retired and permanently closed it, Slater said.

While running the bed and breakfast, every December the couple Hosted “Cozy Up With Art” where various local artists would set up their art in the rooms. However, when they closed the bed and breakfast, Slater missed hosting art for people to enjoy, leading her to come up with a new idea – Superior Arts.

“It was a really fun day – and I thought, ‘Well, maybe I could set something up here briefly,'” Slater said.

Superior Arts has been opened in downtown Albion since Tuesday, Nov. 15. The pop-up gallery features the work of three artists, each bringing in a different style of art. The artists — Lewin, Deborah Erlandson and Robert Erlandson — are family of Slater.

Art has always been an important part of the family, especially taking the kids to art shows and museums, she said. Showing support for artists and bringing the art scene to the downtown area was also important for her to share, she said.

“I think art is extremely important. (It) was there before we could read or write,” Slater said. “Now in our schools that’s considered a frill. It’s part of who we are as human beings,” Slater said.

Slater wants to feature a diversity of art styles. Robert makes fractal painting, art created by Mathematical equations. Photography from places around the world can also be found on the far wall from Lewin.

Her daughter Deborah is also a pre-school teacher who makes acrylic pour art and even sells some of her children’s books in the store, Slater said.

“She just has something about the combination of the colors, the proportions, the design. I just think it’s gorgeous,” she said.

The art is available to view, but also to purchase. Whatever is purchased goes back to the artist it was bought from, she said.

So far, there has been a lot of buzz in the downtown community about Superior Arts. This includes Isabell Nazer of Homer, who stopped by to do some Christmas shopping, she said.

“Every year I am looking for a pop-up that is doing this kind of thing,” Nazer said. “It’s fun to come in here. It’s local people and you’re supporting individual artists that have fabulous stuff.”

Even local business owners and neighbors are enjoying the new pop-up business.

Jenny Risner-Wade who owns Yellow Bird Chocolate Shop, 306 S. Superior St, is a big supporter of the shop.

“Mary is dedicating the whole space to three artists, and that is very nice to see. The whole space is for the artists, it’s not just a designated space in a shop, it’s all of it,” Risner-Wade said.

Superior Arts will be open until Saturday, Dec. 10. The store is only contracted to stay for a month, but Slater is currently unsure if she will continue the gallery after that date, she said.

The gallery is located at 302 S. Superior Street in Albion. It is open from noon to 4 pm Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with special event hours on Saturday.

More information can be found on its Facebook page.

