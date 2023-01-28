New Ping golf clubs for 2023 (drivers, irons, woods, hybrids)

Learn all about Ping’s newest Clubs below. Courtesy

For ClubTest 2023, we thoroughly tested all of the newest golf clubs on the market for 2023. Below you can find all of Ping’s newest clubs, including the Ping G430 drivers, Ping G430 Irons and more.

MORE CLUBTEST 2023: Drivers | Fairway Woods | Hybrid | Iron | Wedges | Putters

NEW PING CLUBS FOR 2023

Ping G430 drivers

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Ping G430 Max, G430 SFT, G430 LST Drivers $600 Click through to purchase a new Ping G430 driver from Fairway Jockey. BUY NOW

Five months after Ping’s G430 took the PGA Tour by Storm in Las Vegas, the driver lineup is officially coming to retail. As we’ve come to expect from Ping, all three drivers (G430 LST, G430 SFT and G430 Max) are plenty forgiving and boast a heaping helping of stability. But there’s more to G430 than pure stability. Ping engineers cranked up the speed with the help of a shallower and thinner VFT forged face designed with the same Spinsistency technology the equipment manufacturer first debuted in its Fairway Woods and hybrids. The complexly curved clubface features a modified roll profile with less loft on the lower portion to normalize spin and increase ball speed. Models include the Ping G430 Max, Ping G430 SFT and Ping G430 LST.

READ FULL REVIEW | ROBOT INSIGHTS | PLAYER TESTING

Ping G430 Fairway Woods

Ping G430 Max and G430 SFT Fairway Woods $385 Click through to purchase a new Ping G430 Fairway wood from Fairway Jockey today. BUY NOW

Ping’s G430 SFT and G430 Max models cover a large swath of the golfing population. The Max ($385; 15, 18, 21 and 24 degrees) boasts plenty of heel-toe forgiveness in a generous profile, while the slightly larger SFT ($385; 16, 19 and 22 degrees) comes in a lighter swingweight for consistent face contact . Models include Ping G430 Max and Ping G430 SFT.

READ FULL REVIEW | PLAYER TESTING

Ping G430 hybrids

Ping G430 hybrids $325 Click through to purchase a new Ping G430 hybrid from Fairway Jockey today. BUY NOW

Ping’s Carbonfly Wrap technology continues on into the G430 hybrid and nets 8 grams of discretionary weight that’s allocated to other areas of the head, including a tungsten backweight, for ball speed and acoustic purposes. The same Spinsistency and Facewrap technology found in the Fairway Woods — the wrap design adds a consistent transfer of energy — is part of the hybrid lineup, which consists of six loft options (16, 19, 22, 26, 30 and 34 degrees).

READ FULL REVIEW | PLAYER TESTING

Ping G430 and i230 Irons

Ping G430 and i230 Irons $157.25-187.50/club Click through to purchase your new Ping G430 or i230 Irons at Fairway Jockey today. BUY NOW

The G430 isn’t your standard game-improvement model. Touted as Ping’s “longest iron ever,” the multi-material club offers a lower center of gravity with stronger, custom-engineered lofts and a thinner face. The trio of improvements leads to an additional 2 mph ball speed across the entire face. Ping focused on improving several areas with i230, starting with the overall look. While the compact mid and short irons are a carryover from the i210 design, special emphasis was placed on reducing the overall footprint of the long irons by shortening the blade length for a more compact look at address. A more rounded leading edge and additional bounce were also added to each sole to promote consistent turf interaction through impact. Models include Ping G430 and Ping i230.

READ FULL REVIEW | ROBOT INSIGHTS | PLAYER TESTING

Ping 2023 putters

Ping 2023 Putters $300 Click through to purchase a new Ping putter from Fairway Jockey today. BUY NOW

Unlike the Tour-inspired PLD, the Ping 2023 putters were initially created with the consumer in mind. With the focus placed squarely on the consumer, Ping sought to include Myriad of head, face and alignment options to Capture every conceivable player preference with distinctly different feels and looks. Offered in 10 different models, the 2023 putters, as Goodwin said, as really “a line within a line.” For example, several new models on the mallet and blade side (DS72, Prime Tyne 4, Shea, Tomcat 14) feature a color blocking scheme where a Platinum topline contrasts with a black cavity, moving the focus to the front of the putter for better aiming. For Golfers who don’t want the contrasting colors, all-black versions can be found in the Tyne G and Mundy. Models include Ping Anser, Ping Anser 2D, Ping Kushin 4, Ping DS72, Ping DS72 C, Ping DS72 Armlock, Ping Shea, Ping Mundy, Ping Prime Tyne 4, Ping Tomcat 14 and Ping Tyne G.

READ FULL REVIEW