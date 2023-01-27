new photos, details of practice facility plan

Details on Seton Hall University’s plans for a new basketball practice facility are coming into view.

A video recently sent to potential donors explains the facility as consisting of “a full court, two half-courts, a free-throw basket, a new Locker room and lounge for the players, a game room, a strength and conditioning area, a sports medicine room, coaches’ offices and a film room.”

The video shows the proposed facility as a multi-floor extension onto the back and side of the current Richie Regan Recreation and Athletic Center. The university has contracted with Cannon Design, the architect for the University of Maryland’s recent practice-facility projects for football and basketball.

