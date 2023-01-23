New PGA Resort In Texas Is A Very Big Deal For Golf Travel

Two new golf courses Anchor the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, already scheduled to host 27 professionals … [+] Championships, including Men’s, Women’s and Senior Majors. Omni PGA Frisco Resort

Omni Hotels & Resorts is already the official hotel of the PGA TOUR and PGA of America, and has several notable golf venues in its portfolio. Standouts include the Omni Las Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California with 36 holes that have hosted 37 PGA Tour events, Omni Amelia Island and Orlando At Champions Gate in Florida, the historic 36-hole Homestead in Virginia and the 36-hole Omni Barton Creek in Austin, among many others.

But the new Flagship is the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, a partnership with PGA of America, City of Frisco, and Frisco Independent School District. With the PGA of America, the resort will immediately become one of the top tournament spots in golf and a multiple Major venue, hosting first the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, followed by a whopping 26 additional Championships already scheduled through 2034, including two PGA Championships, one of golf’s four men’s Majors (along with the Masters, US Open and Open Championship, aka British Open) and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, one of the Women’s Majors.

The new Omni PGA Frisco Resort opens in early May with 500 rooms and suites, plus 13 restaurants, … [+] four pools, large spa and Myriad golf experiences. Omni PGA Frisco Resort

The large resort just began accepting reservations from early May 2023, and will have 500 luxurious guest rooms and suites and 10 four-bedroom private Ranch Houses – each with Panoramic golf course views, upgraded amenities and a 24/7 Ranch House Concierge for a VIP experience.

There are no less than 13 dining options, four distinctly different swimming pools, including an adults-only rooftop infinity pool, the full-service Mokara Spa and salon, and the unique the PGA District, an entertainment, dining and retail hub which includes the Lounge by Topgolf, the world’s leading golf entertainment brand.

But the big deal is the two 18-hole courses, Fields Ranch East and Fields Ranch West, plus The Swing, a 10-hole, par-3 short course. All the top golf resorts in the country, from Pinehurst to Sand Valley to Bandon Dunes to Pebble Beach have been falling over themselves to add similar short courses, they are the biggest trend in golf travel, but unlike competitors elsewhere, this one is lighted for night play, making for round the clock fun and a respite from the Texas sun. There is also The Dance Floor, a two-acre putting course, and the nation’s first PGA Coaching Center for a high-tech, data-driven instruction experience and comprehensive club-fitting services.

The golf clubhouse at Omni PGA Frisco Resort. There are also 10 4-bedroom ranch homes on the course, … [+] the resort’s VIP lodging. Omni PGA Frisco Resort

Fields Ranch East is the tournament course and was designed by Gil Hanse, who is currently in the running for hottest architect in the world (along with peers David McLay Kidd, Tom Doak and the duo of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw). Hanse famously won the heated international competition to design the course for the Rio Olympics, did the best of the three top 100 courses at Florida’s Streamsong, the Top 100 Mossy Oak Golf Club in Mississippi, the highly acclaimed Castle Stuart in Scotland, and the stunning New Course at France’s premier private golf club, Les Bordes (read more here), as well as the high-profile renovations of Pinehurst Number Four, Colonial Country Club, Royal Sydney, and TPC Boston. The course is reminiscent of the legendary Southern Hills in Tulsa, which Hanse also restored, with small, sloped greens, rough natural Bunkers and prairie grass rough.

Fields Ranch West has wider fairways to promote enjoyment for Golfers of all skill levels, and Rambles along Frisco’s Panther Creek, surrounded by native field grasses, live oaks, and Mesquite trees. The course was designed by Beau Welling, a gifted architect who often flies under the public radar but is the design expert Tiger Woods uses for his company TGR Designs, and the man behind the curtain of stunners like Payne’s Valley, the first public Tiger Woods designed course in the Nation and the best of several excellent Layouts at Ozarks mega-resort Big Cedar Lodge (read more here) in Missouri. Welling also worked on Wood’s pirate Bluejack National in Texas, Jack’s Bay in the Bahamas, and many of his own original designs including Stanford University (where Tiger played) and the renovation of Portugal’s famous Quinto do Lago.

“Omni PGA Frisco Resort is an ambitious new resort concept,” said Jeff Smith, Vice President and Managing Director for the property. “The sprawling complex will be a leading destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, wellness, and golf-driven experiences that will be unparalleled for those who are advanced players, new to the game, and everything in between.”

When it opens in less than four months, the Omni Frisco PGA Resort will immediately become one of the highest profile golf travel destinations in the country. Registered guests can book tee times 120 days in advance of their stay, and to celebrate the launch, guests who book before March 31 for stays throughout this year can enjoy up to a $200 resort credit through the Endless Experiences package.