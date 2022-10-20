New Performing arts space coming to downtown Orlando. Here’s when

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando Fringe announced the upcoming grand opening of “Fringe ArtSpace,” its new performing arts venue in downtown Orlando.

The new space, located at 52 Church St., will feature two performing theater spaces: a mainstage with 166 seats and a black box with 40-60 seats.

Fringe ArtSpace will not only feature traditionally programmed Theater and concerts, but also workshops, artistic explorations and Productions of Emerging arts organizations.

The art venue became a reality after the City of Orlando asked Orlando Fringe to extend its model of artist-focused programs by creating experiences that will contribute to Central Florida’s diverse art scene, according to a news release.

“I’m looking forward to Orlando Fringe in their new Theatrical performance space on Church Street. Fringe has a long history of supporting artists across Orlando and will add to our burgeoning arts scene,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said in a statement.

The goal is to provide local artists “a safe environment to create, experiment, collaborate, and showcase their creations,” the release stated. Orlando Fringe said it plans on achieving this by offering artists and organizations mentorship and affordable rehearsal and performance rental space.

It will celebrate the debut by throwing a Grand Opening Bash on Jan. 11, 2023. The event will be free and open to the public. Attendees will have the chance to be the first ones to tour the new art space.

In addition to the opening party, Fringe ArtSpace will be the home of the Winter Mini-Fest that runs from Jan. 12-15. Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 18.

