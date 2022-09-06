New partnership between Theater Aspen and ASD a milestone in Performing arts education | Arts & Entertainment

The Aspen School District and Theater Aspen launched an extensive partnership to develop a robust theater program for ASD middle and high school students. Announced last week via a news release, the partnership has already begun to take shape.

With the ASD school year under way, the Theater Aspen education team has implemented a Performing arts curriculum, putting basic theater course instruction into the Classroom for grades 5-12.

While the school district has had theater education in years past — Mostly geared toward high school students — the timely push for the new arrangement with Theater Aspen follows the district’s long-time theater teacher, Logan Carter, taking a leave of absence this year, explained ASD Superintendent David Baugh.

“Finding someone of Logan’s caliber was going to be a huge challenge for us,” Baugh said. “So in conversations with Theater Aspen, we decided that this is the year we should launch.”

The partnership between Aspen’s professional theater company and the school district has been two years in the making. Since Baugh stepped into his superintendent role in 2020, he and Theater Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein had been exchanging ideas regarding ways in which they could incorporate the regional theater and its resources into mainstream school programming.

“Dave always wants to over deliver when it comes to quality level for his students,” Bernstein said. “And from our perspective, I think the measure of any successful regional theater is its arts education efforts and consistently being a community contributor.”

Among the increased array of theater class offerings developed by the Theater Aspen team is a two-semester technical theater course. The new tech class features a rotating roster of visiting Broadway artists who will lead seminars and teach students in all technical disciplines — from set and lighting design to costuming, stage makeup and more.

Theater Aspen will also oversee the production of the high school’s annual spring musical, as well as the notable debut of an Aspen Middle School fall performance — which Bernstein said is in the works to be structured as a one-act play festival.

The inclusion of high-caliber theater instruction and experience for ASD middle school students, specifically, is a significant factor of the new partnership, Baugh said. The superintendent explained how starting the theater curriculum in middle school will now create room for a more intentional education track, as students will be able to grow through the program and learn something different each year, he said.

Another opportunity spurred from the arrangement with Theater Aspen includes the addition of a paid internship program for students, in which they’ll be able to work side by side with theater professionals during Theater Aspen’s busy summer season. The new internship program is to begin in the summer of 2023 and will likely operate beyond the summer season in future years.

In its entirety, the new Performing arts partnership marks a milestone. With Theater Aspen’s professional Reputation and pipeline to the Broadway world, it opens doors for students to “really Foster those real-world connections,” Baugh said, explaining that the expansion of these kinds of opportunities is something he’s pushing for across the board in public schools.

“I think of education as a way to open doors for kids, and from a theater perspective, I saw this partnership as an opportunity to create something over multiple years,” Baugh said. “Someday I hope to see more kids on the stage and behind the scenes, working side by side and shoulder to shoulder with professional performers, artists and musicians.”

Baugh’s hopes to enhance his students’ exposure and access to the Performing arts’ world are not far fetched in a culturally rich community like Aspen, Bernstein pointed out. And the producing director is more than willing to be a contributor.

“Aspen as a community is blessed with enormous resources — people tend to think financial resources, but it’s also expertise in a lot of areas that can be tapped to help create world-class instruction and experiences for students,” Bernstein said. “This is an example of that. You have a professional theater in town, why not open up that world to students?”