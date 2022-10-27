New park in Northwest Detroit honors basketball star Curtis Jones

Detroit — Residents of a Northwest neighborhood celebrated Thursday the opening of its first basketball court and playground in more than a decade that honors a local legend.

Leaders of NW Goldberg Cares, a neighborhood nonprofit, said they couldn’t wait to see change in their growing neighborhood. They independently raised more than $420,000 to launch Curtis Jones Park, 1941 Ferry St. in Detroit.

Curtis Jones is the fifth community park NW Goldberg Cares has created for the city’s most historically Black neighborhood. It’s dedicated to Jones, “the Greatest basketball player you never heard of,” from the neighborhood with a remarkable past, said Daniel Washington, executive director of the nonprofit.

Jones’ story as one of this city’s brightest basketball stars is also a cautionary tale. The teenage hoops Prodigy grew up in the neighborhood, attended Northwestern High School and was set to play at the University of Michigan, but didn’t have the grades. He was sent to a community college in New Mexico, where he faced racism and was ridiculed, “which really broke him so much that we had to bring him home,” said his cousin, Roslyn Johnson Flint, 64.

