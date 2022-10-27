New park in Northwest Detroit honors basketball star Curtis Jones

Detroit — Residents of a Northwest neighborhood celebrated Thursday the opening of its first basketball court and playground in more than a decade that honors a local legend.

Leaders of NW Goldberg Cares, a neighborhood nonprofit, said they couldn’t wait to see change in their growing neighborhood. They independently raised more than $420,000 to launch Curtis Jones Park, 1941 Ferry St. in Detroit.

Curtis Jones is the fifth community park NW Goldberg Cares has created for the city’s most historically Black neighborhood. It’s dedicated to Jones, “the Greatest basketball player you never heard of,” from the neighborhood with a remarkable past, said Daniel Washington, executive director of the nonprofit.

Jones’ story as one of this city’s brightest basketball stars is also a cautionary tale. The teenage hoops Prodigy grew up in the neighborhood, attended Northwestern High School and was set to play at the University of Michigan, but didn’t have the grades. He was sent to a community college in New Mexico, where he faced racism and was ridiculed, “which really broke him so much that we had to bring him home,” said his cousin, Roslyn Johnson Flint, 64.

“What’s Worse is thinking about the process then, you had to go to college and get the grades to be a star. If he were still here today, he could have gone for a year and went straight to the NBA like he was supposed to ,” Johnson Flint told The Detroit News after the park opening.

Jones spent most of his adult life battling mental illness and drug abuse. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia and died, “scrawny and toothless, wracked with pneumonia” in a Psychiatric Ward in March 1999 at the age of 49.

Some stories, like Jones’, have to be told again and again, Washington said.

“We haven’t had a basketball court, let alone a playground, for over 15 years in our community,” Washington said. “For us, Curtis Jones Park became a priority after doing a planning study of Ferry Park, which it sits on. We thought, enough is enough, and it’s time for us to have that amenity for our community as a whole and it’s much more than a basketball court.”

The effort to launch the Parks started when the community nonprofit Northwest Goldberg Cares felt their neighborhood wasn’t seeing as much attention from city developers as other Neighbors were.

“So, I took it into my own hands, rolled up my sleeves and contributed to the solution and not just complained about the problem,” Washington said.

The process isn’t as simple as it may seem. It took more than two years of planning and development before welcoming families to Curtis Jones Park on Thursday.

“It started with a vision, getting community buy in and once we were able to do that, we identified a piece of land, reached out to the Detroit Land Bank and negotiated our butts off,” Washington said. “It was a large undertaking. When it first started, it was a $300,000 project but due to COVID, it increased to a $420,000.”

The park, which has been nicknamed the CJ, has a full-sized NBA court with six hoops, a Playground and a walking path, and it will have a Pavilion come spring time. The blue and yellow park was painted by world-renowned artist Bisco Smith with a theme of “read the past and write the future.” They plan to start youth and senior programming in the winter and hope to have an ice rink.

Jones was Lamar Cardenas’ best friend. They said the park was an “outstanding way” to honor his late friend.

“I got him his first girlfriends and I preached at his funeral,” said Cardenas, 73. “We started just playing baseball at Northwestern High School but when he hit the court, Curt was the best. This is an outstanding way to celebrate him because they loved people.”

City Council President Mary Sheffield said the area has not seen investment or attention in eliminating blight, but Washington and the nonprofit had a vision.

“To see where we are today, the partners here and seeing this court activated speaks volumes to when you are steadfast to that goal and mission for your community,” Sheffield said. “We don’t just wait for city government, we have to take active participation in what we want for our community.”

They were able to fill that gap with help from the Gilbert Family Foundation, Henry Ford Health System, Michigan Economic Development Corporation and several donors from kickball fundraisers.

“It takes a village. This does not happen in silos. It happens when we bring individuals together in collaboration,” said JJ Velez, director of public space for the Gilbert Family Foundation, which contributed $200,000 to the project. “This is a great example of when public and private come together for the greater good.”

Laura Grannemann, executive director of the Gilbert Family Foundation, said during the event, while the organization’s investment strategy begins with a stable home. “It’s just one space and community comes together in public space.”

“This will last for generations to ensure his Legacy is enduring,” she said. “It’s going to be and already is an Incredible ripple in this city.”

On Sunday, the community will be hosting “Dribbling and Donuts” to celebrate the grand opening from 2-4 pm For more information, check out www.nwgoldbergcares.com.

