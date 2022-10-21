New Paltz’s Oliver Watson qualifies for MHAL Section 9 tourney – Daily Freeman

HIGHLAND,NY — New Paltz’s Oliver Watson fired a 2-over-par 73 Wednesday on Apple Greens Golf Course’s original 18 holes to lead a field of 22 Qualifiers from the Mid-Hudson Athletic League into next May’s Section 9 tournament.

Watson finished six strokes ahead of Ike Rothman of Roosevelt and Jamison Birkenstock of Marlboro, who had 79s.

The top 20 plus ties qualified for next year’s Section 9 championship. It took a score of 92 to make it.

New Paltz had six players from its MHAL Championship team qualify. Joining medalist Watson were Loyal Goodermote (83), Stephen Carr (85), John Goodermote (85), Domenico Mazzella (89) and Manny Markman (89).

The field played in windy and cold conditions.

The Qualifiers were:

Oliver Watson (New Paltz) 73

Ike Rothman (Roosevelt) 79

Jamison Birkenstock (Marlboro) 79

Dan Conrad (Marlboro) 82

Oliver Katz (Spackenkill) 82

Carter Hines (Rhinebeck) 83

Loyal Goodermote (New Paltz) 83

Stephen Carr (New Paltz) 85

John Goodermote (New Paltz) 85

Koltin Pickell (Ellenville) 87

Trevor Strano (Wallkill) 88

Dominic Giamei (Rondout Valley) 88

Domenico Mazzella (New Paltz) 89

John Ryder (Marlboro) 89

Manny Markman (New Paltz) 89

Ryan Fitzpatrick (Our Lady of Lourdes) 90

Matt Simmons (Red Hook) 91

Hokai Liu (Rondout Valley) 91

Aero Ferrendino (Saugerties) 92

Richie Dentico (Rhinebeck) 92

Gavin Rosa (Roosevelt) 92

Hudson Paley (Rondout Valley) 92