New owners at Clearbrook Golf Course have a message for the Saugatuck community

SAUGATUCK — In response to questions from locals, the new owners of Saugatuck’s Clearbrook Golf Course have written a letter to the community.

“Our family recently purchased the Clearbrook Golf Course from our friends and longtime owners, Jim and Candy Jeltema,” the new owners, Kirk and Julie Cousins, wrote. “They have managed the course for many years, making Clearbrook a place of connection and fun for our entire community.”

The sale did not include the Grill Room Restaurant, which remains under the ownership of Jim and Candy.

“West Michigan is a special community, and we have enjoyed living in Saugatuck/Douglas since we built our home here in 2018,” Kirk and Julie wrote. “As Jim reflected on his future, he wanted to keep the golf course in the community. As we discussed the history of the golf club with Jim, we agreed it is a community Treasure and should remain a golf course for the next generation.

