New owner plans to turn closed CNY golf course into a beer and food ‘destination’

With its 50 Acres of “lush green landscape,” local business owner Mike Flynn is hoping to turn a Suburban property he just bought into a “destination” for beer, food and entertainment.

His dream is to turn the former Pope’s Grove Golf Course off State Fair Boulevard in Lakeland into a restaurant with an attached Brewery or, perhaps, a taphouse featuring a good selection of beers, highlighting local breweries.

Flynn closed on the $1 million purchase of Pope’s Grove last week. The nine-hole, par 3 course at 695 State Fair Blvd. opened in 1961 and was owned for decades by Frank and Harriet Pope. Frank Pope died in 2014 and Harriet Pope died earlier this year. The golf course did not open for the 2022 season.

Flynn does not plan to offer golf on the property, but expects to operate a place that will draw in people for a nice day out for food, drinks, live music and perhaps some other activities. He expects the renovations and build-out to take more than a year or maybe even two.

This rendering shows local business owner Mike Flynn’s plan to convert the former Pope’s Grove Golf Course into a beer, food and entertainment destination.

A preliminary rendering of the project layout provided by Flynn shows a building called “Flynners Brewery,” along with a planned event center and outdoor events spaces with stages.

“There are a lot of these places, like the family-friendly breweries, that are great places to go for a day out,” Flynn said. “But a lot of them are out of the way in the country. My idea is to have something like that but closer to the city, easier to get to, but with plenty of parking space.”

Pope’s Grove is not far from the New York State Fairgrounds and the Junction of Interstates 690 and 695.

Flynn owns The Roofing Guys, a Roofing contractor headquartered on Walters Road in Geddes. He is also the owner of Flynnstoned, a proposed recreational marijuana dispensary in Armory Square. That project, at 219 Walton St., is built out but Flynn is waiting for the state to issue licenses for retail sales of recreational marijuana.

Flynn, who once worked as a line cook at local restaurants, has described himself as a “cannabis enthusiast.”

When it comes to beer, he says, “I don’t drink often .. but when I do I drink IPA.”

Don Cazentre writes for NYup.com, syracuse.com and The Post-Standard. Reach him at [email protected]or follow him at NYup.comis Twitter or Facebook.