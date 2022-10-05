New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks Week 5 Game Preview
SAINTS vs. SEAHAWKS SERIES SUPERLATIVES
A look at the top individual performances for Saints players against the Seahawks in the 15 regular season meetings and the two playoff matchups between the two clubs:
RUSHING YARDAGE (100+yards)
RB Ricky Williams – 107 yards on 23 carries, @ Husky Stadium, September 17, 2000.
RB Tim Hightower – 102 yards on 26 carries, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, October 30, 2016.
PASSING YARDAGE (250+yards)
QB Drew Brees – 39-of-60 for 404 yards, two touchdown passes, NFC Wild Card Playoff @ Qwest Field, January 8, 2011.
QB Drew Brees – 29-of-43 for 382 yards, four touchdown passes, @ Louisiana Superdome, November 21, 2010.
QB Drew Brees – 24-of-43 for 304 yards, one touchdown pass, NFC Divisional Playoff @ CenturyLink Field, January 11, 2014.
QB Aaron Brooks – 29-of-47 for 274 yards, one touchdown pass, @ Seahawks Stadium, September 7, 2003.
QB Archie Manning – 20-of-27 for 268 yards, one touchdown pass, @ the Kingdome, November 18, 1979.
QB Drew Brees – 27-of-35 for 265 yards, one touchdown pass, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, October 30, 2019.
RECEIVING YARDAGE (100+yards)
WR Marques Colston – 11 receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown, NFC Divisional Playoff @ CenturyLink Field, January 11, 2014.
RB Alvin Kamara – Ten receptions for 128 yards, @ Lumen Field, October 25, 2021.
TE Henry Childs – Six receptions for 121 yards, @ the Kingdome, November 18, 1979.
WR Marques Colston – Eight receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns, @ Louisiana Superdome, November 21, 2010.
WR David Patten – Eight receptions for 113 yards, @ Qwest Field, October 14, 2007.
WR Joe Horn – Six receptions for 110 yards, @ the Superdome, September 12, 2004.
WR Donte’ Stallworth – Eight receptions for 101 yards, @ Seahawks Stadium, September 7, 2003.