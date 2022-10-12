New Orleans Saints vs Cincinnati Bengals Week 6 Game Preview

SAINTS vs. BENGALS CONNECTIONS

QB Andy Dalton was a second round draft pick of the Bengals in 2011 and played for Cincinnati from 2011-19. Dalton took over the starting quarterback position immediately for the Bengals and for nine seasons, completed 2757-of-4449 passes for 31,594 yards with 204 touchdowns, only 118 interceptions and an 87.5 passer rating. He stands as the Bengals’ all-time leader in career passer rating, 300-yard passing games (28), completions and touchdown passes. Dalton led the Bengals to the Playoffs in his first five seasons.

TE Nick Vannett prepped at Westerville (Ohio) Central HS and played at Ohio State.

Bengals CB Eli Apple and S Vonn Bell, both of whom played for the Saints and New Orleans OL Wyatt Davis, LB Pete Werner, CBs Marshon Lattimore and Bradley Roby and WRs Chris Olave and Michael Thomas also played for the Buckeyes. Bengals DE Sam Hubbard also played for the Buckeyes with Thomas, Lattimore, Bell and Apple.

New Orleans Senior Offensive Assistant Bob Bicknell served as Bengals wide receivers Coach from 2018-19.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Marr Chase were college teammates at LSU and members of the team’s 2019 National Championship team. Chase prepped at Archbishop Rummel HS. Thomas and Burrow were previously teammates at Ohio State.

Cincinnati T La’el Collins prepped at Redemptorist (Baton Rouge) HS and played at Louisiana State University with New Orleans WR Jarvis Landry and S Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu was tutored by Cincinnati Linebackers Coach James Betcher when he served as defensive coordinator in Arizona from 2015-17.

Cincinnati WR Trent Taylor prepped at Evangel (Shreveport) Christian Academy and then starred at Louisiana Tech, where he finished his college career with a school-record 327 receptions for 4,179 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Cincinnati DE Trey Hendrickson played for New Orleans from 2017-20, recording 13.5 sacks in 2020 as he was a PFWA All-NFL selection.

Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor served, Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo and Senior Defensive Assistant Mark Duffner served on the same Miami Dolphins staff.

Rizzi tutored Bengals Assistant linebackers Coach Jordan Kovacs on special teams in Miami from 2013-15, Bengals safety special teams ace Michel Thomas from 2013-17 and Bengals CB Jalen Davis in the same capacity with the Dolphins in 2018.

Landry and Thomas were teammates in Miami from 2013-17. Roby and Thomas were teammates in Houston in 2020.

New Orleans WR Tre’Quan Smith was tutored by Bengals Wide Receivers Coach Troy Walters when he served as Offensive coordinator/wide receivers Coach at UCF from 2016-17.

Bengals Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator Frank Pollack served on Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen’s coaching staff in Oakland in 2012.

Bengals Defensive Line Coach Marion Hobby served as defensive ends Coach in New Orleans from 2006-07. Hobby also served as defensive tackles/strength and conditioning Coach at Louisiana-Lafayette from 1996-97 and served on Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone’s coaching staff in Jacksonville from 2017-18 when Marrone was head Coach of the Jaguars.

Saints Assistant Offensive Line Coach Zach Strief prepped at Milford (Ohio) HS.

Asst. Strength and Conditioning Coach Charles Byrd coached at Miami from 2006-07.

T Landon Young is a Lexington, Ky. Native who played at Kentucky.

Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Dan Roushar served as Offensive line Coach at the University of Cincinnati from 2005-06.

Strength and Conditioning Coach Rob Wenning is a Coldwater, Ohio native who played at the University of Findlay and served an internship at Ohio State from 2007-08.

G/C Cesar Ruiz and Bengals RB Chris Evans were college teammates at Michigan from 2017-18 and Ruiz later played with Bengals S Daxton Hill at Ann Arbor in 2019.

Bengals CB Mike Hilton played at the University of Mississippi from 2012-15.

C/G Erik McCoy blocked for Cincinnati RB Trayveon Williams at Texas A&M from 2016-18 as he broke the single-season school record for rushing yards their final season together.

Bengals WR Stanley Morgan Jr. prepped at St. Augustine HS.

Bengals WR Mike Thomas played at Southern Mississippi.

New Orleans QB Jameis Winston and DB Justin Evans played with Bengals G Alex Cappa in Tampa Bay.

T/G James Hurst and RB Mark Ingram II played with Bengals TE Hayden Hurst in Baltimore.

New Orleans Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Ryan Nielsen tutored both Saints DT Kentavius ​​Street and Bengals DT BJ Hill when they were teammates at North Carolina State. Street and Hill also played with Bengals LB Germain Pratt with the Wolfpack.

Bengals DE Cameron Sample played at Tulane University from 2017-20.