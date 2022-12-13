New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons 2022 Game Preview

New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara is an Atlanta native who prepped at Norcross (Ga.) HS, where he rushed for 2,264 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry and added 22 receptions for 286 yards and five scores as a senior in 2012, earning Georgia Mr. Football honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

New Orleans QB Jameis Winston and Atlanta QB Marcus Mariota were the first and second overall picks respectively in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot is a Lake Charles native and four-year Letterman at Tulane who worked in the New Orleans front office from 2003-20, most recently serving as Vice President/assistant general manager/pro personnel during his final season in New Orleans .

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen’s father, Grady, played for Atlanta from 1968-72. Allen served on the Falcons defensive coaching staff from 2002-05 before coming to New Orleans in 2006.

Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway prepped at Warner Robins (Ga.) HS, where he was an Atanta Journal-Constitution All-State Class AAAA first-team as a defensive back in 2015.

Saints CB Paulson Adebo and Falcons OL Drew Dalman were college teammates at Stanford.

Saints linebacker Pete Werner and Falcons center Liam McCullough were college teammates at Ohio State.

New Orleans guard/center Josh Andrews played for Atlanta in 2021.

Saints Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Atlanta Linebackers Coach Frank Bush served on the same Miami Dolphins coaching staff from 2017-18. Winston and Falcons P Bradley Pinion were teammates in Tampa Bay in 2019.

Falcons Offensive line Coach Dwayne Ledford went to training camp with the Saints in 2006. New Orleans Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Ryan Nielsen and Ledford served on the same North Carolina State staff in 2016.

Saints kicker Wil Lutz prepped at Northgate (Newnan, Ga.) HS and played at Georgia State.

New Orleans punter Blake Gillikin prepped at the Westminster (Atlanta) School.

New Orleans cornerback Bradley Roby prepped at Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.) HS. Roby and Falcons defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson were teammates in Houston in 2021, while Johnson spent a week on the Saints practice squad in 2021 and went to training camp with the team in 2022.

Atlanta safety Erik Harris played for New Orleans in 2016.

New Orleans wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith and Falcons safety Richie Grant were college teammates at UCF in 2017.

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton and Falcons guard Germain Ifedi were teammates in Chicago in 2021.

Falcons Senior Personnel Executive Ryan Pace worked in the New Orleans front office from 2001-14, including serving as director of player personnel from 2013-14.

Falcons BLESTO Scout Ben Martinez is a Westbank native who came to Atlanta after working in the Saints equipment and video departments.

Atlanta DT Jalen Dalton had stints on the Saints practice squad and roster from 2019-21.

New Orleans OL Lewis Kidd and Falcons LB Troy Andersen were teammates at Montana State.

Atlanta Assistant Director of College Scouting Dwaune Jones served on the Saints player personnel staff from 2005-16.

New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington and Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary were teammates at the University of Washington.

Saints safety Justin Evans was tutored by Falcons Secondary Coach Jon Hoke in Tampa Bay from 2017-18.