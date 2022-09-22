New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers predictions, Picks for NFL Week 3

Another NFC South Matchup awaits Dennis Allen’s New Orleans Saints when they travel to face Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers.

Fresh off a Week 2 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jameis Winston and the Saints offense will look to get Rolling against a Panthers team still looking for its first win under quarterback Baker Mayfield. Which team Picks up a Week 3 win? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 pm ET from Bank of America Stadium.

Here’s a look at the betting details and USA TODAY’s NFL staff Picks for the Saints vs. Panthers Week 3 game:

Saints at Panthers odds, Moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Saints 20, Panthers 17

At this point, the Panthers simply cannot be trusted. They have failed to cover each of their last nine games and have failed to cover in each of their last seven games at home. Jameis Winston was Shaky last week, but the Saints have dominated this series and have the Stronger roster.

Safid Deen: Saints 21, Panthers 17

Jameis Winston struggled last week against the vaunted Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense, but shouldn’t have trouble against the lowly Panthers this week. Carolina Coach Matt Rhule’s dreaded losing streak extends to 10 games, and his hot seat is on fire after this loss.

Lance Pugmire: Saints 24, Panthers 16

The NFL hot seat is occupied by Carolina Coach Matt Rhule, who needs a home triumph here over the division Rival to gain some security as his team languishes in a nine-game losing skid dating to last season. New Orleans is not in the mood to grant a reprieve following its NFC South loss to Tampa Bay.

