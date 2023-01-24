New Orleans Saints 2022 Rookie review: Offensive lineman Lewis Kidd

Raise your hand if you picked Lewis Kidd as the Lone undrafted free agent to make the New Orleans Saints’ opening-day roster in 2022. The former Montana State Bobcat played left tackle and right guard in college before flipping to right tackle during the Saints’ preseason games, although he primarily lined up at left guard in a couple of games during the regular season, also seeing a handful of snaps as an extra blocker.

Not bad for someone who only received $10,000 in guaranteed money when he signed with the Saints last summer. Should he factor into New Orleans’ plans for 2023? We’ll spend the days ahead recapping each of the Saints’ rookies, starting with the former undrafted free agents and working up to the top draft picks. Let’s start by reviewing Kidd’s rookie season in black and gold: