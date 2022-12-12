New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Postgame Quotes | 12/11/22

On the Suns Defending Zion Williamson:

“Zion is – he’s a Matchup problem. They did throw some different looks at him. He started to hit off of just a number of guys at the top, and he still made the right plays, and the ball would continue to find him. He just attacks and when he attacks like he does, he’s just tough to cover. I try to make sure that it doesn’t get boring, watching what he does. It’s incredible, his touch. I mean he’s going left, bumps into people, and somehow, he’s able to flick it off the backboard with a soft touch. It’s Incredible what he can do on the floor.”

On the group of young players and how he wants them to just be themselves:

“I think that’s the beauty of basketball. These guys are extremely talented and gifted, and our job is to try to create environments where they can be the best they can be. Sometimes, I have to adjust based on who they are, because we want to influence and encourage our guys. Personality-wise, game-wise, to just be who you are. Do the things that you did to get where you are. Then we can add bits and pieces as we go, but that I think that’s extremely important.”