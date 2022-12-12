New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Postgame Quotes | 12/11/22
Willie Green has OT win, series vs. Phoenix | Pelicans Suns Postgame Interview 12/11/22
Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green
On the Suns Defending Zion Williamson:
“Zion is – he’s a Matchup problem. They did throw some different looks at him. He started to hit off of just a number of guys at the top, and he still made the right plays, and the ball would continue to find him. He just attacks and when he attacks like he does, he’s just tough to cover. I try to make sure that it doesn’t get boring, watching what he does. It’s incredible, his touch. I mean he’s going left, bumps into people, and somehow, he’s able to flick it off the backboard with a soft touch. It’s Incredible what he can do on the floor.”
On the group of young players and how he wants them to just be themselves:
“I think that’s the beauty of basketball. These guys are extremely talented and gifted, and our job is to try to create environments where they can be the best they can be. Sometimes, I have to adjust based on who they are, because we want to influence and encourage our guys. Personality-wise, game-wise, to just be who you are. Do the things that you did to get where you are. Then we can add bits and pieces as we go, but that I think that’s extremely important.”
Naji Marshall is Pelicans bench, home crowd in win | Pelicans Suns Postgame Interview 12/11/22
Pelicans Forward Naji Marshall
On beating the Suns twice this weekend:
“It is a testimony for us putting in the work. Everyone that has been sleeping on us I have been telling them. It really is a testimony to the work and us coming together putting the pieces together to show everyone.”
On what Larry Nance Jr. brings to the Pelicans:
“Larry does it all. He rebounds, defends, hits threes, dunks on people and blocks shots. They literally do it all for us. He is a major piece and credit to Larry.”
Zion Williamson on wins vs. PHX, Larry Nance Jr. | Pelicans Suns Postgame Interview 12/11/22
Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson
On what it means to win two in a row against the Phoenix Suns:
“It is big for us. The Suns have earned their resume. They are a great team so for us to get two back-to-back wins against them is big for our confidence.”
On playing with Larry Nance Jr. at the end of games:
“I like playing next to Larry on the court. He provides such a unique spacing in terms of the corner. You can throw it to him and he can rise up and put it through the rim or he can hit the corner three. Closing with him gives us more spacing.”