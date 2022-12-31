New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers Postgame Quotes | 12/30/22

Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Timberwolves 12/28/22

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On the enjoyment of the season so far:

“We’re having an awesome time. Since I’ve been here, it’s been a complete joy. It’s been a lot of work, but we’ve enjoyed it. We enjoy putting our heads down, working, staying connected and going out and just embracing the journey.”

On CJ McCollum’s performance:

“We’re all extremely proud of CJ (McCollum). When he plays with that type of force and that pace, his slow to fast was really good, he just got it going. The basket got bigger and bigger as the game progressed and that’s how he has to play. He may not have 40 every game, but he’ll have major impacts. He’s done it throughout the course of the season, especially when we had guys out. But, when he plays like that he is tough to guard.”

CJ McCollum Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Timberwolves 12/28/22

Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum

On overcoming the slow start in the first quarter:

“We played with better pace. I think when we started the game off I was too slow. I wasn’t getting us into sets quick enough and I wasn’t playing with force. I started to play with force, Zion (Williamson) started to play with force and we were getting downhill and making the right plays. It was a really good team effort tonight. That was a really good team win. We talked about it this morning how we had a chance to make a statement on our home floor before we go back on the road and play a tough Memphis (Grizzlies) team. I thought we delivered and the coaches really got us ready tonight.”

On combining for 78 points with Zion Williamson tonight:

“He’s a special talent. He’s special and he’s hard to guard. You saw tonight. He gets what he wants, he’s patient and he made the right plays and passes. He makes the game easy for me. I’ve been really working on my shot and getting in the gym to get extra reps and break down film. To God be the glory. I work really hard on my craft, so when I have these types of nights, I’m grateful for the process. I’m thankful for the reps and the lift Stan (Williams) made me get in the other night too.”

Zion Williamson Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Timberwolves 12/28/22

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On how helpful it is to have such a cohesive team:

“That helps a lot. When you have teammates who aren’t afraid to see other people shine, or they’re thinking beyond themselves, not only does that make the team better, but it makes players, themselves, better. It makes the game fun. The game is supposed to be fun.”

On the respect he has for CJ McCollum:

“Prior to him coming to New Orleans, I had a lot of respect for CJ (McCollum). A player of that caliber – what he has done at Lehigh University and even prior to Lehigh University is not an accident. They have worked for it and proven it. He has constantly shown it year in and year out. What makes CJ (McCollum) such a great person is when I actually got to interact with him and spend day-to-day with him, seeing his work ethic and just having conversations about how to handle certain things in the league. We talk about what’s going to happen when I do certain things versus when other people do certain things. Him and Larry Nance Jr. really put me on game to a lot of things. Interacting with those two, I’ve really gained a lot of respect for them.”

76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers

On trying to slow down CJ McCollum:

“Well, McCollum was great tonight. They got a lot of those in transition. We gave up 30 points off of 19 turnovers. We gave up another 14 points off of Offensive rebounds. That is 44 points before you even start the game. That is like spotting a team 44 points, and then saying, “Now Let’s play.” You are not going to win that game. I thought early on we guarded them well. They got going. I thought we started the game out well, got a good lead and then the second group struggled a little bit for us. That was the turning point of the game. Then I really thought that with the turnovers, we could never get a rhythm. It was throughout the game. It would be great if it was one stretch, but it just never stopped.”

On the primary cause of all the turnovers:

“A lot of the passes were forced in double teams. I thought our spacing wasn’t very good tonight. We have been a very good spacing team, we work on it every day. I thought we really gave up on our space today and on our discipline.”

76ers Guard Tyrese Maxey

On playing in his first game back from injury:

“It was the first time playing in a high intensity basketball game. That is a very good team over there and we are pretty good as well. I did feel better as the game went along. It was fun being back out there with my teammates.”

