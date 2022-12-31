New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Image placeholder title

The New Orleans Pelicans (22-12) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (20-13) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs on BSNO and NBCS-PH. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this Matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. 76ers

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button