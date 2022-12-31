New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (22-12) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (20-13) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs on BSNO and NBCS-PH. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this Matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. 76ers

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. 76ers

The 76ers put up just 0.9 fewer points per game (111.7) than the Pelicans allowed (112.6).

When Philadelphia scores more than 112.6 points, it is 13-2.

When New Orleans allows fewer than 111.7 points, it is 16-1.

The Pelicans put up an average of 117.8 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 108.0 the 76ers gave up.

New Orleans has put together a 20-10 record in games it scores more than 108.0 points.

Philadelphia is 19-9 when it allows fewer than 117.8 points.

This season, the 76ers have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Pelicans’ opponents have made.

In games Philadelphia shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 14-3 overall.

The Pelicans’ 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

New Orleans is 17-5 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid puts up 33.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, with 4.3 assists.

James Harden contributes with 6.5 boards and 11.2 assists per game in addition to his 22.0 PPG scoring average.

De’Anthony Melton makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Melton averages 2.0 steals per game, while Embiid has 1.6 blocks per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

This season, Zion Williamson scores 25.8 points per game and adds 7.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

CJ McCollum also contributes 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, with Jonas Valanciunas adding 13.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

McCollum is reliable from distance with 2.5 made threes per game.

Larry Nance Jr. swats 0.8 shots per game on average this season. Jose Alvarado chips in on the defensive side with 1.3 steals per game.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2022 Raptors W 104-101 Mold 12/21/2022 Pistons W 113-93 Mold 12/23/2022 Clippers W 119-114 Mold 12/25/2022 Knicks W 119-112 Away 12/27/2022 Wizards L 116-111 Away 12/30/2022 Pelicans – Away 12/31/2022 Thunder – Away 1/2/2023 Pelicans – Mold 1/4/2023 Pacers – Mold 1/6/2023 Bulls – Mold 1/8/2023 Pistons – Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2022 Bucks L 128-119 Mold 12/22/2022 Spurs W 126-117 Mold 12/23/2022 Thunder W 128-125 Away 12/26/2022 Pacers W 113-93 Mold 12/28/2022 Timberwolves W 119-118 Mold 12/30/2022 76ers – Mold 12/31/2022 Grizzlies – Away 1/2/2023 76ers – Away 1/4/2023 Rockets – Mold 1/6/2023 Nets – Mold 1/7/2023 Mavericks – Away

How to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: