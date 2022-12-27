New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers Postgame Quotes | 12/26/22

Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Pacers 12/26/22

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On this game highlighting the team’s depth:

“I don’t know. We’re all just grateful, thanking God for this opportunity. Guys getting an opportunity to play is just a blessing to see the work that they put in with the coaches and our staff. I said this in the locker room to take advantage of opportunities like this. It’s hard to do that kind of a win so we’re incredibly grateful.”

On Naji Marshall’s performance:

“It does, I know how much work goes into preparation. Naji (Marshall) is one of the guys from the very start in Summer League, since I got here, that has just worked his tail off and it hasn’t always gone his way but he stays with it. Him and Coach Corey Brewer, they work every day watching film. Our medical performance team are getting our guys stronger and fit to be able to play when it’s time. I’m grateful for all the work that goes into this. This is one of those games where a ton of guys are out and we just step up and take advantage of it.”

Naji Marshall Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Pacers 12/26/22

Pelicans Forward Naji Marshall

On his passing in tonight’s game:

“Just making the right reads, they were wide open. Finding the guys when they’re running the floor, running with me, playing as hard as they can, got to feed them.”