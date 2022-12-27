New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Indiana Pacers (17-16) battle the New Orleans Pelicans (20-12) at Smoothie King Center on Monday, December 26, 2022. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSIN. Below you’ll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Pacers
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Pacers
- The Pelicans put up 117.9 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 115.2 the Pacers allow.
- New Orleans is 13-6 when scoring more than 115.2 points.
- Indiana has a 15-7 record when giving up fewer than 117.9 points.
- The Pacers score an average of 114.6 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 113.0 the Pelicans give up to opponents.
- Indiana has put together a 13-6 record in games it scores more than 113.0 points.
- New Orleans’ record is 16-1 when it allows fewer than 114.6 points.
- This season, the Pelicans have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Pacers’ opponents have made.
- New Orleans is 16-5 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- Indiana is 11-6 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Zion Williamson leads active Pelicans players in scoring, tallying 25.2 points per game to go with 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
- CJ McCollum is averaging 19.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds a game, while Jonas Valanciunas adds 13.7 points, 1.8 assists and 9.3 rebounds per matchup.
- McCollum makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- Jose Alvarado averages 1.3 steals per game, while Larry Nance Jr. swats 0.9 shots per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton averages 20.7 points per game. He also collects 3.9 rebounds and racks up 10.5 assists per game.
- Myles Turner puts up 16.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
- Buddy Hield averages 3.7 three-pointers per game.
- Haliburton averages 1.7 steals per game, and Turner records 2.1 blocks per game.
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/15/2022
|
Jazz
|
L 132-129
|
Away
|
12/17/2022
|
Sun
|
L 118-114
|
Away
|
12/19/2022
|
Bucks
|
L 128-119
|
Mold
|
12/22/2022
|
Spurs
|
W 126-117
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Thunder
|
W 128-125
|
Away
|
12/26/2022
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
76ers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/31/2022
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
76ers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Mold
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/14/2022
|
Warriors
|
W 125-119
|
Mold
|
12/16/2022
|
Cavaliers
|
L 118-112
|
Away
|
12/18/2022
|
Knicks
|
L 109-106
|
Mold
|
12/21/2022
|
Celtics
|
W 117-112
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Heat
|
W 111-108
|
Away
|
12/26/2022
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/29/2022
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/31/2022
|
Clippers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/2/2023
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
76ers
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
