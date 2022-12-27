New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Indiana Pacers (17-16) battle the New Orleans Pelicans (20-12) at Smoothie King Center on Monday, December 26, 2022. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSIN. Below you’ll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Pacers

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Pacers

The Pelicans put up 117.9 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 115.2 the Pacers allow.

New Orleans is 13-6 when scoring more than 115.2 points.

Indiana has a 15-7 record when giving up fewer than 117.9 points.

The Pacers score an average of 114.6 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 113.0 the Pelicans give up to opponents.

Indiana has put together a 13-6 record in games it scores more than 113.0 points.

New Orleans’ record is 16-1 when it allows fewer than 114.6 points.

This season, the Pelicans have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Pacers’ opponents have made.

New Orleans is 16-5 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

Indiana is 11-6 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Zion Williamson leads active Pelicans players in scoring, tallying 25.2 points per game to go with 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

CJ McCollum is averaging 19.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds a game, while Jonas Valanciunas adds 13.7 points, 1.8 assists and 9.3 rebounds per matchup.

McCollum makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Jose Alvarado averages 1.3 steals per game, while Larry Nance Jr. swats 0.9 shots per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton averages 20.7 points per game. He also collects 3.9 rebounds and racks up 10.5 assists per game.

Myles Turner puts up 16.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Buddy Hield averages 3.7 three-pointers per game.

Haliburton averages 1.7 steals per game, and Turner records 2.1 blocks per game.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2022 Jazz L 132-129 Away 12/17/2022 Sun L 118-114 Away 12/19/2022 Bucks L 128-119 Mold 12/22/2022 Spurs W 126-117 Mold 12/23/2022 Thunder W 128-125 Away 12/26/2022 Pacers – Mold 12/28/2022 Timberwolves – Mold 12/30/2022 76ers – Mold 12/31/2022 Grizzlies – Away 1/2/2023 76ers – Away 1/4/2023 Rockets – Mold

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2022 Warriors W 125-119 Mold 12/16/2022 Cavaliers L 118-112 Away 12/18/2022 Knicks L 109-106 Mold 12/21/2022 Celtics W 117-112 Away 12/23/2022 Heat W 111-108 Away 12/26/2022 Pelicans – Away 12/27/2022 Hawks – Mold 12/29/2022 Cavaliers – Mold 12/31/2022 Clippers – Mold 1/2/2023 Raptors – Mold 1/4/2023 76ers – Away

How to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: