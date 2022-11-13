New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets Postgame Quotes | 11/12/22

Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans Media Availability vs Rockets 11/12/22

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On Jose Alvarado’s intensity:

“Any chaotic situations…Jose, he is thrilled about it. You guys saw him tonight, he was amazing. He was all over the place. We needed his energy. We needed his effort, and you know (that’s just) Jose being Jose.”

There are switching up rotations:

“We are trying to get going early in the games, and not be down 8-9 points. So, we wanted to try and adjust our substitution patterns a bit. We’ll continue to look at it. Once again, I like where our team is right now. We’ve got to work through some

things and in order to be the team we think we can be, we are going to have some hard games. Houston is not an easy team to just go out and beat. They’ve got good young guys, they play hard (and) they play fast. They shoot the three-ball well. This was a good test for us.”

Zion Williamson Postgame Interview | Pelicans Media Availability vs Rockets 11/12/22

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On how big a factor Jose Alvarado was in tonight’s game:

“Jose was the X-factor in this one. His energy, his consistent ball pressure really carried us in the fourth quarter.”

On what he saw attacking off ball screens:

“I like attacking off the ball screen because it allows me to really see the defense. When I come off the screen, it’s like that quick snapshot. If they are loaded up, I got BI (Brandon Ingram) right there, or I got CJ (McCollum) is the throwback on the

screen. We did it a lot on my second year in the league, so I think Coach was just incorporating that a little bit into the offense, allowing me to get into a rhythm.”

Jose Alvarado Postgame Interview | Pelicans Media Availability vs Rockets 11/12/22

Pelicans Guard Jose Alvarado

On how much he enjoys chaotic situations:

“I enjoy just bringing the energy, not necessarily the drama. I ain’t good with all that drama stuff, but more just bring the juice to my team. If that takes what it takes today, then I’ll do it every time . I might be small, but I am not running from no smoke. But I’m not good with all the drama stuff, just trying to bring the juice and energy to my team.”

On what he was able to do in the fourth quarter: