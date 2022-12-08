New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons Postgame Quotes | 12/7/22

Willie Green Postgame interview | Pelicans vs Pistons 12/7/22

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On what you’re proud of tonight:

“I’m extremely proud of our guys. We talked about it earlier here in the press conference, but that’s a hard team to play against. They played hard, they don’t give up, they chunk up the game, so to speak and they’re physical. So, it’s a really good win for us, despite their record being whatever it is. That’s a team that when they come on your home floor, you want to try and take care of business. At the end of the day, you respect how they play and how well coached they are.”

On Naji Marshall’s performance:

“Yeah, Naji was great. That’s part of what he does. If guys are out there trying to be physical, and I won’t say illegal but not the best play, he’s going to stick up for his teammates and that’s what we’re about. We cover for each other. We’re not out there trying to hurt anybody, but we’re not going to stand for people coming on our home floor or on the road, and bringing a level of physicality to us. We want to take it to teams. We’re all with Naji on that now. We want to make sure we maintain our

composure but sometimes those things happen throughout the course of the game. But, as far as Naji’s play, he played Fantastic for us off the bench. Rebounding the ball, guarding guys, knocking down shots. Huge night for him, and we needed every point and rebound he brought for us.”

Zion Williamson Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Pistons 12/7/22

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On the appreciation for Naji Marshall coming to Zion’s defense:

“That’s my dog. That’s what great teammates do. That’s when you really know somebody special in your corner. He didn’t have to do that, but he did just because he’s my brother. He’s a great person to have in my corner.”

On not letting the excessive contact Tonight shake him:

“I grew up playing on a court called McLeod Park in Florence, South Carolina. All the adults tell you there that it’s where boys are turned into men. You don’t call fouls. You just kind of play through it, and I think that’s what allows me to get a lot of and ones and finish through contact. If you called a foul out there, you were labeled soft. Those experiences from when I was Younger really helped me keep my head cool to this day.”

Naji Marshall Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Pistons 12/7/22

Pelicans Forward Naji Marshall

On how important defense was tonight since the offense didn’t come easy:

“We were just doing whatever it takes really. We had some offensive lulls, so we had to win on the defensive end today. I want to shout out the (Detroit) Pistons. They played a hard-fought game, and I’m just proud of my guys.”

On his relationship with Zion and his decision to protect him tonight: