New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls Postgame Quotes | 11/16/22

Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Bulls 11/16/22

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On Dyson’s contribution in the last couple of games:

“He’s been great. Dyson (Daniels) is like a young, old man. He doesn’t waive. He comes in every day, he gets his work in. When he’s in the game, he gives you a confidence.”

On Trey Murphy III setting and tying several career-highs tonight:

“He’s been getting better and better. He’s locked in, focused, defensively Flying around, blocking shots, and rebounding the ball. Trey can shoot the ball. He shoots the cover off of it. Guys get in the paint, and they’re looking for him, and he gets to the right spots.”

Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Bulls 11/16/22

Pelicans Center Jonas Valančiūnas

On the Pelicans’ Offensive performance over the last two games:

“We put energy into it. We’ve been executing well. (we’ve) been following the game plan, and I think that following the game plan, executing the little things, helps us.”

On how important it is to make three-pointers:

“Yeah, we have to shoot some threes. We have to shoot it, (and) we have great shooters. We have to use them (and) shoot Threes and make it. First of all, you have to shoot it to make it .”

Trey Murphy III Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Bulls 11/16/22

Pelicans Guard/Forward Trey Murphy III

On his big dunks vs. the Bulls:

“Really just trying to play as hard as I can and make an impact on the floor. I’m just trying to do my job, that’s the main thing, I’m just trying to do my job.”

On his defensive progression from last season: