New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets 1/6/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The New Orleans Pelicans play host to the Brooklyn Nets at the Smoothie King Center on Friday night.

The Brooklyn Nets have been the hottest team in the league as they were on a 12-game winning streak before getting stopped in their tracks by the Bulls in a 121-112 road loss on Wednesday. Kevin Durant led the team with 44 points and five assists on 15 of 22 shooting, Kyrie Irving added 25 points with eight assists while Seth Curry chipped in with 22 points on eight of 11 shooting off the bench. As a team, the Nets shot 46 percent from the field and 12 of 37 from the 3-point line, but they allowed the Bulls off to a flyer and were always fighting an uphill battle after leaking 69 points in the first half.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans have been in great shape as they’ve won six of their last eight games and they will be eager to stay hot after taking down the Rockets in a 119-108 win on Wednesday. CJ McCollum led the team with 28 points and six assists, Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points with 17 rebounds, Naji Marshall scored 16 points with seven rebounds and four assists while Jose Alverado chipped in with 13 points and five assists. As a team, the Pelicans shot 46 percent from the field and 14 of 38 from the 3-point line as they stormed out of the Gates with 45 points in the first quarter to open up a 31-point lead which allowed them to cruise in the second half completely unchallenged.

Looking at the betting trends, the Nets are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following a loss and 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games overall. The Pelicans are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games, 2-5 ATS in their last seven games against a team with a winning record and 1-5 ATS in their last six home games against a team with a winning road record.

Head to head, the over is 24-5 in the last 29 meetings overall, the Nets are 5-2 ATS in the last seven meetings in New Orleans and the Nets are 7-2 ATS in the last nine meetings overall.

The Nets are keeping an eye on TJ Warren who is questionable for this one, while the Pelicans have listed Larry Nance Jr and Willy Hernangomez as questionable while Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are both out. The Nets were riding a 12-game win streak before their loss to the Bulls on Wednesday, so they will be keen to get back in the win column against this Pelicans team who are still missing two of their best players. The Pelicans are capable of pulling off the upset if McCollum can get hot, but I think the Safer play is with the Nets at the short line.