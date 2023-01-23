New Orleans Pelicans Give Update On Brandon Ingram’s Injury Status

Not playing in a game since November 25, New Orleans Pelicans star wing Brandon Ingram remains a question mark this season.

Playing against the Memphis Grizzlies in that game, Ingram sustained a right toe contusion that has now forced him to miss the last eight weeks of action.

Earlier this month, head coach Willie Green addressed Ingram’s injury, simply stating that he has been working his way back onto the floor in practice, but the team still had no timetable for his potential return.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button