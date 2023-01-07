New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, and the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors

It’s a new year and a new mindset for the Washington Wizards. The goal is to get as many wins as they possibly can and finish this month off strong. While they are 1-2 at the moment for the month of January, the road ahead gives reason to be optimistic.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button