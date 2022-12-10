New Orleans Men’s Basketball Travel to Portland to Face the Pilots

GAME NOTES | LISTEN | LIVE STATS | WATCH

NEW ORLEANS, La.- The New Orleans (2-5) men’s basketball program heads on a two-game road trip beginning with the Portland Pilots (7-5) on Saturday at 7:30 pm CT at the Chiles Center. The two teams have only met once in school history and that was in the 2021-22 postseason Basketball Classic, where the Privateers lost 94-73. This Saturday, they are looking for redemption. The game will be broadcast from the Privateers Sports Network, and Jude Young will call the action.

Coming off of a nail-biting loss to Louisiana (78-77), New Orleans continues to gradually put the pieces together. Against Louisiana, the Privateers shot a season-high 54% from the field, 30% from the arc, and 68% from the Charity stripe. Four Privateers ( Jordan Johnson , Tyson Jackson , Simeon Kirkland and My dear Doughty ) scored in double figures.

For the second consecutive week, Johnson leads the Southland Conference in assists per game with 4.5, three-point percentage with 45.5% and three-pointers per game with 3.33. His 3.33 three-pointers per game is good for #18 nationally. Johnson scored a career-high 22 points his last time on the court. He is currently averaging 15.8 pts, 4.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

Jackson also recorded his first career double-double in the Privateers’ last matchup against ULL with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Jackson, a junior, has started all seven games and is averaging 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

ABOUT THE PILOTS

Portland is currently 7-5, with big wins over the 2022 NCAA Final Four participant Villanova and close losses to #1 North Carolina (89-81) and #12 Michigan State (78-77). Portland leads the West Coast Conference and Ranks 14th nationally in Threes per game (10.5), 18th in assists per game (17.8) and FT percentage (78.2), 19th in FT’s made per game (17.3) and 29th in scoring offense (82.4) .

The Privateers will leave Portland and head to Idaho to take on Boise State Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. CT.

