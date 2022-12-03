New Orleans Men’s Basketball Prepared to Face Local Foe, ULL, in White Out Game

NEW ORLEANS- New Orleans Men’s Basketball program Returns to the Lakefront this Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 pm to take on a local foe in the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for a WHITE OUT game brought to you by Helm Paint and Decorating, the official paint store of New Orleans Athletics. The SHEAUXdown marks the seventh meeting between the two teams under Head Coach Mark Slessinger . The game will be broadcast on ESPN + and 106.1 NASH FM.

Coming off of a close 77-76 loss to Denver in the Big Easy Classic, New Orleans (2-4) looks to improve on its home record and change the tide against Louisiana (6-1). In their last matchup, five Privateers recorded double figures in scoring output for the second consecutive time. The team also topped Denver in five categories to include going six-of-15 from the arc, picking up 11 offensive boards, 20 assists and three blocks. New Orleans shot 50% from the field.

THE PRIVATEERS CAN DISH IT

Although not in conference play yet, the Privateers currently lead the Southland with an average of 15.7 assists per game and rank #65 nationally in assists per game. Leading in the category nationally is Missouri with 22.1.

JOHNSON LEADS THE SOUTHLAND: Jordan Johnson currently sits at #1 for assists per game (4.2) in the Southland and 123 nationally. He also leads the conference in three-point FG per game with 3.20, which ranks him #31 nationally. Johnson ranks at 30 nationally in steals per game and is second in the conference with 2.40 behind Caleb Huffman of Nicholls.

CONSISTENCY IS KEY

Slessinger has started Preston Murphy Jr., Khaleb Wilson-Rouse , Jordan Johnson , Simeon Kirkland and Tyson Jackson in three consecutive contests. Excluding Murphy Jr., each of the guys recorded double-digit scoring outputs in their last matchup against Denver.

THE LAST TIME New Orleans saw Louisiana was in an 80-67 loss at the Cajundome on Dec. 3, 2021. Tyson Jackson and Simeon Kirkland both had big games as they combined for 34 points (17 apiece) in the contest.

Louisiana is currently 6-1 with its only loss against Drake (76-64). In their most recent Matchup against Loyola (W 104-70), the Defending NAIA National Champions, the Ragin’ Cajuns shot 60.9% from the field and 57.1% from the arc. Jordan Brown led the team with a season-high 27 points.

Privateer fans are encouraged to come out and wear white, and the first 300 fans will receive a free white out t-shirt. Additional deals include the family 4 pack (4 reserved tickets x4 meals for $40) and reserved tickets for just $5.04 with advance purchase. Visit www.unoPrivateers.com/Tickets to purchase.

GAME NOTES

STREAM: The game will be streamed on ESPN+. Jude Young (pxp) and Tic Price (analyst) will call the action. .

RADIO: 106.1 FM Nash broadcasts every New Orleans game on the local network. Jude Young (pxp) and Tic Price (analyst) will call the action.

