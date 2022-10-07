New Orleans Athletics to Host Annual Privateer Golf Classic Oct. 20

NEW ORLEANS – University of New Orleans Athletics will host its sixth annual Privateer Golf Classic Thursday, Oct. 20 at Bayou Oaks in City Park. Sponsored by Payroll RX, a Payroll company owned by New Orleans alumnus David Scheuermann, the tournament is a major fundraising event that helps further the Privateer Athletics mission to achieve academic excellence, win championships, and serve the University community.

“Our goal of raising $100,000 for this year’s event is ambitious, but we have amazing supporters and committee members who want to see our student-athletes thrive and have every resource necessary to do so,” said Rene Ronquillo tournament director and Assistant Athletic director for Development.

“With the addition of Bag of Donuts for the 19th hole and Fantastic food and drink sponsors, the day Promises to be a blast and the most successful in its 6-year run.”

Tickets to the 19thth Hole can be purchased separately for $25 at www.UNOPrivateers.com/PGC.

Winners of the online auction beginning Oct. 10 will also be announced at the tournament. The auction items include a day of golf with notable Privateer former coaches Tim Floyd and Ron Maestri; a helicopter tour of New Orleans to land at the Homecoming Tailgate Village Nov. 12, and VIP passes to the Homecoming game.

Proceeds from the Privateer Golf Classic will have a direct impact on the student-athlete experience at the University. Additional sponsors include Couvillon Marine Solutions, We Dat’s, Louisiana Seafood, Southern Eagle Distributors, and W. Grant & Sons, and Coke.

Visit www.UNOPrivateers.com/PGC for more information on sponsorship, foursomes, and other forms of participation.

