New Orleans Athletics opens new state-of-the-art beach volleyball facility – Crescent City Sports

NEW ORLEANS, La.- The University of New Orleans Athletics department debuted its new beach volleyball facility, the only one in Orleans parish, this past weekend.

The facility was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting presented by the athletics department with remarks from University President John Nicklow and Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Tim Duncan. While home to the Privateers beach volleyball team and devoted fans, the facility is also officially open to the public for rentals.

“We’re excited about the opening of our newest Athletic facility that will house our beach volleyball program,” said Kimberly Gallow, senior women Administrator and associate Athletic director for Operating & Capital Projects.

“With years of planning, this project has come to fruition and will continue to support our women programs, university students, and community members through rental opportunities.”

Named New Orleans Privateer Beach, the venue can hold approximately 300 student athletes and fans. The facility has five beach volleyball courts with new nets and bleachers. Strategically investing in facilities and strengthening the New Orleans connection are both goals within Duncan’s strategic plan to enhance the Athletic department.

“These courts mean so much to our program and our community. Having this facility will bring more people to our campus between us hosting high school camps/clinics and even adult leagues,” said head beach volleyball Coach Amy Blanke.

“Building this new beach facility finally gives our team a HOME and getting to play in front of our friends and family here is something that we’ve been striving for a long time.”

The Privateers beach volleyball team will host its first tournament at their home courts for Senior Night April 13-14, 2023.

Fans are encouraged to follow @PrivateersBeach on Twitter, @PrivateersBeach on Instagram, like /PrivateersBeach on Facebook and subscribe to the PrivateerAthletics YouTube channel.