NEW OPENING: The Art Market in Alabaster, Nov. 19

Exciting news for the creative minds in Greater Birmingham. The Art Market is opening this November in Alabaster to offer art classes and pop-up shops. Here’s what you need to know.

The Art Market in Alabaster

If you’re looking for a great creative space, mark your calendars for Saturday, November 19 and plan to check out The Art Market in Alabaster. For those who don’t know, The Art Market hopes to awaken creativity in the city by providing classes on the arts.

“I’m going to do leather crafting, wreaths and floral arrangements, paper crafts, gift wrap at Christmas and candle making.” Lacy Cost, Owner, The Art Market

The business will also offer private sessions for people who aren’t comfortable in group settings or who are looking for one-on-one classes.

The Art Market is located at 106 First Avenue West, Alabaster. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, October 27 where Cost announced the official opening date—Saturday, November 19.

“We partnered with The Shelby County Chamber to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the business last Thursday and it was a great event. We’re always excited to welcome new businesses to the city, especially locally owned businesses like The Art Market. We think they’ll be very successful and look forward to watching them grow and thrive here in Alabaster.” Neal Wagner, Public Relations Manager, City of Alabaster

Head to a pop-up shop, Nov. 17

A pop-up shop will be held at The Art Market in Alabaster on Thursday, November 17. You can expect local vendors with merchandise that varies from jewelry and purses to clothes and shoes.

