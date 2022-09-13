New On-Sales Announced at Performing Arts Fort Worth

Performing Arts Fort Worth announced new on-sales for two shows coming to Bass Hall. Returning to the Hall as a season add-on is ELF THE MUSICAL to ring in the holiday season; kicking off the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank, the Lincoln Center Theater Production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY is the classic musical sure to have you saying, “I Could Have Danced All Night.” Tickets to both shows are on sale Friday, September 16 at 10am!

ELF THE MUSICAL (November 11-13, 2022) Season Add-On

ELF THE MUSICAL is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

The New York Times says that ELF is “SPLASHY, PEPPY, SUGAR-SPRINKLED HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT!” USA Today calls ELF, “ENDEARINGLY GOOFY!” Variety proclaims, “ELF is happy enough for families, savvy enough for city kids and plenty smart for adults!”

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features songs by Tony Award Nominees Matthew Sklar (The Prom, The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Aladdin, The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

MY FAIR LADY (November 29 – December 4, 2022)

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher’s glowing production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was” (New York Times). “Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be” (NY1).

Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics Professor who is determined to Transform her into his idea of ​​a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?

Tickets for ELF and MY FAIR LADY are $44-$126.50. Tickets for both shows can be purchased online at www.basshall.com or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm. Please note that communication may be delayed as requests are fulfilled in the order in which they are received. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups.