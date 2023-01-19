New Notre Dame QB ranked among best of all college football transfers
The preliminary window for players in the college football transfer Portal to sign with a new school is drawing to a close so we thought it’d be a good time to look back and see where the best players to enter it wound up. Alright, we did think that but with Notre Dame adding quarterback Sam Hartman from Wake Forest and so many national outlets loving the pickup for the Irish, we thought we’d compare him to some of the other top players in the portal.
In an effort to eliminate any bias we went to the folks at Pro Football Focus who ranked the top 25 players to enter the Portal this off-season. That way it wasn’t just us reminding you how big Notre Dame’s pickup of Sam Hartman was, but instead using an objective party. Here is how PFF ranked not just Hartman but the 25 best players in the Portal this off-season.
25
Thomas Gore, DL, Georgia State
Georgia State to Miami (FL)
24
Dorian Singer, WR, Arizona
Arizona to USC
Also, Shoutout Gronk for the epic photobomb in the background
23
Spencer Sanders, QB, Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State to Ole Miss
22
Brennan Armstrong, QB, Virginia
Virginia to NC State
21
Jamari Thrash, WR, Georgia State
Georgia State to Louisville
20
Dante Cephas, WR, Kent State
Kent State to TBD
19
Tanner Mordecai, QB, SMU
SMU to Wisconsin
18
Rondell Bothroyd, Edge, Wake Forest
Wake Forest to Oklahoma
17
Charles Woods, CB, West Virginia
West Virginia to SMU
16
AJ Haulcy, S, New Mexico
New Mexico to Houston
15
Tez Johnson, Wide Receiver, Troy
Troy to Oregon
14
Lorando Johnson, CB, Baylor
Baylor to Arkansas
13
Jordan Anderson, CB, Bowling Green
Bowling Green to UCLA
12
Denver Harris, CB, Texas A&M
Texas A&M to LSU
11
Duce Chestnut, CB, Syracuse
Syracuse to LSU
10
Chance Nolan, QB, Oregon State
Oregon State to TBD
9
Jabbar Muhammad, CB, Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State to Washington
8
Drake Nugent, C, Stanford
Stanford to Michigan
7
Jaheim Bell, TE, South Carolina
South Carolina to Florida State
6
Fentrell Cypress II,
Virginia to Florida State
5
Dominic Lovett, WR, Missouri
Missouri to Georgia
4
DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson
Clemson to Oregon State
3
Devin Leary, QB, NC State
NC State to Kentucky
2
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Jackson State
Jackson State to Colorado
1
Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest
Wake Forest to Notre Dame
.