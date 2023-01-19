New Notre Dame QB ranked among best of all college football transfers

The preliminary window for players in the college football transfer Portal to sign with a new school is drawing to a close so we thought it’d be a good time to look back and see where the best players to enter it wound up. Alright, we did think that but with Notre Dame adding quarterback Sam Hartman from Wake Forest and so many national outlets loving the pickup for the Irish, we thought we’d compare him to some of the other top players in the portal.

In an effort to eliminate any bias we went to the folks at Pro Football Focus who ranked the top 25 players to enter the Portal this off-season. That way it wasn’t just us reminding you how big Notre Dame’s pickup of Sam Hartman was, but instead using an objective party. Here is how PFF ranked not just Hartman but the 25 best players in the Portal this off-season.