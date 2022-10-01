New No. 1 as Barry men’s golf takes over top spot in Bushnell/Golfweek Div. II Coaches Poll

Three teams received more first-place votes, but Barry men’s golf is the new No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll.

Barry got the most overall votes and was able to flip spots with the previous No. 1 team, Lee, to take over the top spot.

Barry got two first-place votes but Lee received six. In the No. 3 spot is West Florida, which got five first-place votes, also more than Barry. North Georgia is No. 4 and Georgia Southwestern is No. 5.

Oklahoma Christian is No. 6 and in the No. 7 spot is Anderson (SC), which collected the remaining three first-place votes, also more than Barry. Anderson wasn’t ranked in the previous poll.

Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches’ Poll – September 30

Rank

University (First-place votes)

Points

Previous

1

Barry (2)

413

2

2

Lee (6)

396

1

3

West Florida (5)

363

7

4

Georgia (1)

340

6

5

Georgia Southwestern

305

5

6

Oklahoma Christian

295

3

7

Anderson (SC) (3)

260

NO

8

Nova Southeastern

238

15

9

Lincoln Memorial

222

4

10

Limestone

221

8

11

Colorado State Pueblo

194

14

12

Henderson State

192

NO

13

Missouri–St.Louis

182

19

14

Carson-Newman

172

11

15

Clayton State

162

NO

16

Landers

153

16

17

Grand Valley State

148

24

18

Florida Southern

140

12

19

South Carolina-Aiken

120

9

T-20

Central Missouri

112

10

T-20

Saint Leo

112

18

22

Arkansas Tech

97

13

23

Lynn

87

NO

24

Findlay

86

NO

25

Sonoma State

81

NO

Others receiving votes: Western New Mexico (77); Columbus State (66); Washburn (63); Western Washington (56); Harding (54); Barton (52); Indianapolis (38); Tampa (28); Wayne State (MI) (26); Erskine (25); Gannon (24); Northeastern State (20); Colorado Christian (20); Cal State-Monterey Bay (19); Rogers State (18); Central Oklahoma (18); Tusculum (18); Simon Fraser (17); Newberry (17); Midwestern State (16); St. Mary’s (TX) (15); West Georgia (15); Lenoir Rhyne (14); Cal State-San Marcos (14); McKendree (14); Missouri S&T (13); Flagler (12); Winona State (12); Cameron (10); Belmont Abbey (10); Holy Names (5); Rollins (4); Cal State-East Bay (3); Davis & Elkins (2); Valdosta State (2); Southern Nazarene (2); Tiffin (2); Colorado Mesa (1).

List

College golf: Here are 15 men’s freshmen to watch in the 2022-23 season

2022 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley

2022 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley

Story Originally appeared on GolfWeek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button