New No. 1 as Barry men’s golf takes over top spot in Bushnell/Golfweek Div. II Coaches Poll
Three teams received more first-place votes, but Barry men’s golf is the new No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll.
Barry got the most overall votes and was able to flip spots with the previous No. 1 team, Lee, to take over the top spot.
Barry got two first-place votes but Lee received six. In the No. 3 spot is West Florida, which got five first-place votes, also more than Barry. North Georgia is No. 4 and Georgia Southwestern is No. 5.
Oklahoma Christian is No. 6 and in the No. 7 spot is Anderson (SC), which collected the remaining three first-place votes, also more than Barry. Anderson wasn’t ranked in the previous poll.
Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches’ Poll – September 30
|
Rank
|
University (First-place votes)
|
Points
|
Previous
|
1
|
Barry (2)
|
413
|
2
|
2
|
Lee (6)
|
396
|
1
|
3
|
West Florida (5)
|
363
|
7
|
4
|
Georgia (1)
|
340
|
6
|
5
|
Georgia Southwestern
|
305
|
5
|
6
|
Oklahoma Christian
|
295
|
3
|
7
|
Anderson (SC) (3)
|
260
|
NO
|
8
|
Nova Southeastern
|
238
|
15
|
9
|
Lincoln Memorial
|
222
|
4
|
10
|
Limestone
|
221
|
8
|
11
|
Colorado State Pueblo
|
194
|
14
|
12
|
Henderson State
|
192
|
NO
|
13
|
Missouri–St.Louis
|
182
|
19
|
14
|
Carson-Newman
|
172
|
11
|
15
|
Clayton State
|
162
|
NO
|
16
|
Landers
|
153
|
16
|
17
|
Grand Valley State
|
148
|
24
|
18
|
Florida Southern
|
140
|
12
|
19
|
South Carolina-Aiken
|
120
|
9
|
T-20
|
Central Missouri
|
112
|
10
|
T-20
|
Saint Leo
|
112
|
18
|
22
|
Arkansas Tech
|
97
|
13
|
23
|
Lynn
|
87
|
NO
|
24
|
Findlay
|
86
|
NO
|
25
|
Sonoma State
|
81
|
NO
|
Others receiving votes: Western New Mexico (77); Columbus State (66); Washburn (63); Western Washington (56); Harding (54); Barton (52); Indianapolis (38); Tampa (28); Wayne State (MI) (26); Erskine (25); Gannon (24); Northeastern State (20); Colorado Christian (20); Cal State-Monterey Bay (19); Rogers State (18); Central Oklahoma (18); Tusculum (18); Simon Fraser (17); Newberry (17); Midwestern State (16); St. Mary’s (TX) (15); West Georgia (15); Lenoir Rhyne (14); Cal State-San Marcos (14); McKendree (14); Missouri S&T (13); Flagler (12); Winona State (12); Cameron (10); Belmont Abbey (10); Holy Names (5); Rollins (4); Cal State-East Bay (3); Davis & Elkins (2); Valdosta State (2); Southern Nazarene (2); Tiffin (2); Colorado Mesa (1).
