New No. 1 as Barry men’s golf takes over top spot in Bushnell/Golfweek Div. II Coaches Poll

Three teams received more first-place votes, but Barry men’s golf is the new No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll.

Barry got the most overall votes and was able to flip spots with the previous No. 1 team, Lee, to take over the top spot.

Barry got two first-place votes but Lee received six. In the No. 3 spot is West Florida, which got five first-place votes, also more than Barry. North Georgia is No. 4 and Georgia Southwestern is No. 5.

Oklahoma Christian is No. 6 and in the No. 7 spot is Anderson (SC), which collected the remaining three first-place votes, also more than Barry. Anderson wasn’t ranked in the previous poll.

Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches’ Poll – September 30

Rank University (First-place votes) Points Previous 1 Barry (2) 413 2 2 Lee (6) 396 1 3 West Florida (5) 363 7 4 Georgia (1) 340 6 5 Georgia Southwestern 305 5 6 Oklahoma Christian 295 3 7 Anderson (SC) (3) 260 NO 8 Nova Southeastern 238 15 9 Lincoln Memorial 222 4 10 Limestone 221 8 11 Colorado State Pueblo 194 14 12 Henderson State 192 NO 13 Missouri–St.Louis 182 19 14 Carson-Newman 172 11 15 Clayton State 162 NO 16 Landers 153 16 17 Grand Valley State 148 24 18 Florida Southern 140 12 19 South Carolina-Aiken 120 9 T-20 Central Missouri 112 10 T-20 Saint Leo 112 18 22 Arkansas Tech 97 13 23 Lynn 87 NO 24 Findlay 86 NO 25 Sonoma State 81 NO Others receiving votes: Western New Mexico (77); Columbus State (66); Washburn (63); Western Washington (56); Harding (54); Barton (52); Indianapolis (38); Tampa (28); Wayne State (MI) (26); Erskine (25); Gannon (24); Northeastern State (20); Colorado Christian (20); Cal State-Monterey Bay (19); Rogers State (18); Central Oklahoma (18); Tusculum (18); Simon Fraser (17); Newberry (17); Midwestern State (16); St. Mary’s (TX) (15); West Georgia (15); Lenoir Rhyne (14); Cal State-San Marcos (14); McKendree (14); Missouri S&T (13); Flagler (12); Winona State (12); Cameron (10); Belmont Abbey (10); Holy Names (5); Rollins (4); Cal State-East Bay (3); Davis & Elkins (2); Valdosta State (2); Southern Nazarene (2); Tiffin (2); Colorado Mesa (1).

