New NIL initiative benefits Musketeer players

On July 1, 2021, the landscape of amateur athletics forever changed when the NCAA adopted new rules that allowed college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness.

Many have already capitalized.

Some are high-profile, like UConn Women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers, whose partnerships with Gatorade, Cash App and StockX have her reported earnings nearing seven figures, and others may not be as well known, but they’ve still found creative ways to cash in.

With this shift, the equation for success has changed. Schools that find sustainable ways to support their student-athletes will have the upper hand.

Name, image and likeness has become a popular talking point and, realistically, a selling point regarding where recruits will end up playing in college. Schools can tell prospective recruits the media income (from name, image and likeness) earned in their sport by the student-athletes already on campus.

