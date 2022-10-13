New NFL uniforms, explained: Everything to know about Color Rush jerseys, alternate helmets for 2022 season

The NFL will enjoy a splash of color to its teams’ uniforms in 2022, featuring both modern and retro throwbacks as the league implements its new rules regarding alternate helmets.

Making good on its “No Fun League” moniker, the NFL in 2013 banned the use of alternate helmets, citing concerns that they were unsafe for players. However, the league has since relaxed those rules, allowing for teams to use the alternate helmets starting with the 2022 season — albeit with a caveat.

The only way NFL teams can use alternate helmets is to feature them with non-standard uniforms (read: classic, alternate or Color Rush). In doing so, they allowed teams to break out all-new or retro looks. Thirteen teams chose to take advantage of the initiative.

The new looks feature some outlandish colors, cool twists around team names and a lot of black-on-black uniforms. With that, The Sporting News looks at the NFL’s rule change, which teams took advantage of it and the schedule for their new looks:

NFL alternate uniform rules, explained

The league in 2013 banned the use of alternate helmets, citing safety concerns among players. The league relaxed the rule in 2021, however, giving teams a July 31 deadline to inform the league whether it would have Color Rush, alternate or retro jerseys, starting with the 2022 season.

The NFL in 1994 began allowing teams to wear retro jerseys as part of a celebration for the league’s 75th year. Once the 2013 rule went into effect, however, the use of throwbacks quickly diminished, considering it made no sense aesthetically to place modern domes on top of otherwise retro uniforms.

Even with the relaxed rules, safety concerns are still an issue with the league. So it created caveats to ensure teams wouldn’t jeopardize players’ health simply to don a new look. Per the league, all players must be fitted for both primary and alternate helmets before training camp.

Alternate helmets must be the same make, model and size as players’ respective primaries. Moreover, players must use the alternate helmets throughout the week of practice leading up to the game in which they will be used.

The Bears sported orange helmets today at practice, will wear them for the first time in a game Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/TfTJ6dNWBn — Colleen Kane (@ChiTribKane) October 12, 2022

Other than that, the only rule is that they must be used with alternate, retro or Color Rush uniforms — limiting the number of times those helmets can be worn in a given year.

2022 NFL alternate helmet schedule

Thirteen teams total will break out alternate, retro or Color Rush jerseys in 2022. (For a more comprehensive breakdown of the teams’ new looks, check out The Sporting News’ review, courtesy of Kevin Skiver).

Here is the list of teams, in alphabetical order, breaking out new looks (plus their confirmed schedules, respectively).

Bengals

Cincinnati will break out its “White Bengal” look twice in 2022, which features white striped helmets to go on top of white jerseys.

Week 4 “Thursday Night Football”

Week 11

Bears

The Bears have taken an interesting approach to the alternate helmets, switching to orange helmets for the first time in franchise history. That will accompany a Color Rush look that features orange jerseys.

Cardinals

The Cardinals are one of several teams to add black helmets on top of black jerseys. Sleek.

Commanders

Another black alternate look, although the Commanders unlike Arizona featured black helmets with their jerseys and helmets.

Cowboys

The Cowboys will forgo the silver domes that usually accompany their uniforms in lieu of the retro white helmet and iconic star on the side, sans outline. Dallas will also feature a similar alternate look in Week 17.

Week 12 (Thanksgiving)

Week 17

Eagles

The Eagles are another team to deploy black helmets on black jerseys, but will also use the Kelly green retros in 2022, as well.

Falcons

The Falcons’ biggest news regarding alternate unis in 2022 is the use of their retro red helmets with the black Falcon on top of a black jersey.

Giants

What’s more iconic than the Giant “NY” on the side of the Giants’ helmets? How about the script “GIANTS” of retro teams? That helmet will adorn the look more synonymous with the team in the 1980s and ’90s: a lighter blue with a red accent.

Jets

New York is going with the Stealth jet-black look in 2022 — another team to break out the all-blacks this season.

Panthers

Carolina is breaking out an all-black uniform. Surprise. Unlike other teams on this list, this franchise makes sense for it, considering the black-and-blue color scheme.

Patriots

Four words: Pat. Patriot. Is. Back. The former New England mascot is making a big return to the team’s helmet, which will also include throwback red jerseys. An iconic look for an all-time team.

Reds are here. pic.twitter.com/J7JltI6Dh6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 5, 2022

Saints

The final team to feature black in their uniform change, the Saints are making a bit of a statement with this one: It’s the first time since 1969 that New Orleans will wear a helmet other than the iconic gold Dome with black fleur-de-lis . The colors are inverted on the 2022 alternate gems.

Black helmets make their #SaintsGameday debut ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/IWGGMV11Qi — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 2, 2022

Texans

Last but not least, the Texans will introduce the battle-red helmet in 2022, a departure from the team’s normal navy headgear (apart from the Houston logo). It is the first time since the team’s first season in 2002 that it wears anything but the traditional helmet.