New name emerges as major target for Blue Devils

The Duke basketball coaching staff is targeting a new name on the recruiting trail.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with the Duke basketball recruiting class in 2024, but Jon Scheyer is targeting a new name in the crop of players.

Andrew Slater of ProInsights reported on Thursday afternoon that the Blue Devils will be visiting with Asa Newell, a 6-foot-10 power forward from Montverde Academy (Fla.), on Monday.

Newell has not received an offer from the Blue Devils, but the highly touted prospect is ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 13 player in the Class of 2024, No. 1 player at his position, and No. 3 players from the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Duke has offered seven players in the Class of 2024; five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forwards Naas Cunningham, Bryson Tucker, and Carter Bryant, four-star small forward Darren Harris, five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, and four-star center James Brown.

Carter Bryant is the most recent recruit to pick up an offer from the Blue Devils on Wednesday night.

Asa Newell currently holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Florida State, Texas, and others.

Duke basketball with great recruiting success at Florida Powerhouse

Duke has a great history in recruiting prospects from Montverde Academy (Fla.), specifically RJ Barrett and Dariq Whitehead.

Sean Stewart, a Blue Devil commit in the Class of 2023, has transferred to the high school Powerhouse for his senior season while Cooper Flagg, a major Duke recruiting target in the Class of 2025, also transferred to Montverde this summer.

Kyrie Irving, one of the biggest commitments in Duke history, was coached in high school at St. Patrick’s (NJ) by Kevin Boyle, the current head coach of Montverde.

There has been no timetable provided in the recruitment of Asa Newell, but things could be slightly favoring the Blue Devils if that elusive offer is handed out.