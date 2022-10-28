Erika Witt had been up until 3:30 am on Wednesday, making sure that every ceremonial mask, every piece of fragile pottery and every carved wooden figure was perfectly in place.

The Southern University at New Orleans Assistant Professor had been entrusted with displaying a Treasure Trove of more than 200 irreplaceable artworks and artifacts from various African cultures. A crowd of university dignitaries would arrive in a few hours for a ribbon cutting. Everything had to be just so.

At a little past 10 am on Thursday, SUNO Faculty and students cheered as confetti fluttered to the ground and the doors to the Splendid new Southern University New Orleans Museum of Art swung open to the public for the first time. The 15,000 square-foot space, which cost a bit more than $3 million, glittered with museum spotlights focused on the colorful artworks lining the walls and somber artifacts arrayed in Plexiglas cases.

The scene was a Blend of up-to-the-minute artistic expression and ancient Ancestral associations.

Past and present

As the new museum’s director Ted Ellis explained, SUNOMA is divided into sections. Part is devoted to rotating exhibits of artworks by international, national and New Orleans-based contemporary artists. The Inaugural exhibit in that section is titled “I Fear For My Life: The Art of Justice.”

The group exhibit artistically expresses Outrage over the racial inequity enmeshed in 21st-century American society. Ellis is an accomplished painter, as well as museum administrator. The exhibit includes a handful of his own provocative works.

The rest of the new space is home to SUNO’s Spectacular African art collection, which Ellis said “is on a par with national collections,” including those of The New Orleans Museum of Art and Yale University.

Ellis said that, generally speaking, he’s a very “hands-on” sort of director. Except where Witt is concerned.

When working with the artifacts from the Republic of the Congo, Ghana and elsewhere, Witt “is in her personal paradise,” Ellis said, and he tries not to intrude too much.

Triumph following Tragedy

Witt, who is from Roanoke, Virginia, and was a SUNO Arts in Museum Studies student before joining the faculty, said she’s “humbled” to be in the presence of artifacts so important to Black heritage. The painstaking work of installing the exhibit was a labor of love, she said.

The collection not only symbolizes the importance of African culture to the population of the Crescent City, it is also an Accidental symbol of the Vulnerability of the city.

SUNO’s African art collection is made up of ethnographic materials that Tulane University Professor of public health Dr. William E. Bertrand collected during his years working on the continent.

Bertrand – who was present at the SUNOMA ribbon cutting – recalled that decades ago he donated a whole truckload of objects to Southern University, many of which were housed in New Orleans.

Tragically, more than a quarter of those objects were destroyed in 2005 by Hurricane Katrina and the subsequent flood. A $1.7 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant allowed the rest to be restored. During the Katrina recovery era, FEMA contributed $82 million to SUNO to build four new buildings on the campus, including $21 million for the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences building that contains SUNOMA, that first opened in 2018.

Emphasis on the intimate

No one appreciates the preciousness of the African artifacts more than Witt.

“I know each object individually,” she said. “There are people who put their Essence into these objects, and I wanted to show that Essence and energy.”

Witt’s curatorial sensitivity shines through in a refrigerator-sized display case Laden with doll-sized ceremonial figures that were meant to venerate family spirits, or were the focus of prayers for pregnancy or other intimate matters. These sort of objects would have been private possessions, displayed in a sacred place in the household, Witt explained, not ordinarily spotlighted in public.

In reverence to that sense of privacy, Witt draped the case with a sheer, translucent, cream-colored fabric that transforms the objects into hazy silhouettes. But, she says, she hopes visitors will dare to lift the veil to better see the figures if they care to.

It’s hard to imagine a more compelling, interactive method of display.

The cultural Epicenter of the world

Ellis, a New Orleans native who was also a SUNO Arts in Museum Studies student, said that he’d like to see the museum acquire an international following.

And SUNOMA should certainly become a must-see destination for local residents as well. Appreciating artwork can have a lot to do with context. Art museums are wonderful institutions. But, for good or ill, they often seem like isolated fortresses of aesthetics, psychologically quite remote from their surroundings.

SUNOMA is the opposite. To experience the artwork and fine craft of the African cultures that contributed so much to contemporary New Orleans, while standing within an historically Black university, aware of all that represents to the history of the country, at the edge of the Pontchartrain Park neighborhood, aware of all that represents the history of the city, is to be truly immersed and inspired.

Admission to SUNOMA is free.

Southern University at New Orleans Museum of Art

Where: The Suno Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences building, 6400 Press Drive

Hours: Tues-Fri, 10 am to 4 pm, Saturdays by appointment.

Admission: Free

More information: To arrange for class visits or for other questions contact Ellis at [email protected]