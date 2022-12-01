New murals unveiled in Elkhart, LaGrange as part of statewide arts project













Mural by Mike Bowers and MBS Creative Theming and Design. Photo courtesy: Visit Indiana





Mural by Josh Cooper. Photo courtesy: Visit Indiana



Murals in Elkhart and LaGrange were unveiled as part of a statewide public arts project funded by the Indiana Destination Development Corporation.

More than 40 projects across 33 counties were completed by local organizations.

Each project incorporates the “IN Indiana” campaign and captures the spirit of local Hoosier communities, according to Visit Indiana.

Local entities could apply for a non-matching grant of up to $5,000 to fund a project in their area. More than $200,000 in funding was awarded this past May.

Projects were chosen based on location and visibility to residents and visitors.

“These public art projects help tell the stories of our local communities in beautiful and enriching ways,” Lt. Govt. Suzanne Crouch said. “I hope first-time visitors and long-time residents alike will be able to enjoy these new assets and feel a sense of pride and belonging in Indiana.”

The Elkhart mural can be found outside the Elkhart County Visitors Center, located at 3421 Cassopolis St. The mural was completed by artist Josh Cooper.

The LaGrange mural can be found outside LaGrange Family Dentistry, located at 612 S. Detroit St. This mural was completed by artist Mike Bowers and MBS Creative Theming and Design.

Click here for a list of all the murals.