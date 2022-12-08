New multi-functional hall to be built in Dubrovnik – we will be ready for the World Handball Championship in 2025

The new multi-functional sports hall in Dubrovnik will be completed by the start of the World Handball Championship in 2025, and with its construction we will also solve the problem of indoor sports in Dubrovnik for the next 50 years – said Dubrovnik Mayor Mato Franković at yesterday’s press conference, on the occasion of signing the contract with the selected contractor for the design documentation of the future hall.

The subject of the contract is the creation of the main and executive project with the cost list of the hall in Gospina polje based on the conceptual solution. This is followed by obtaining a building permit and securing the necessary financial resources.

“We have already started discussions regarding finances for the construction itself, where we are counting partly on EU funds and other sources because there is a whole range of possibilities and we are looking at what is the most realistic,” said Mayor Franković.

With the construction of this and the renovation of the existing hall in the immediate vicinity, Dubrovnik will get an indoor complex, the first of its size in Europe, which will enable us to host numerous world indoor sports competitions in the future. In addition to sports, the multifunctional space will be used for congresses, concerts and other cultural events.

According to the accepted conceptual solution, there will be two halls on three floors, a larger one – which meets handball standards and a smaller one – for warming up. The larger hall will also be able to be divided into six parts. The capacity of the Auditorium will be around 4,000 seats, while the underground garage will have 400 parking spaces for cars.