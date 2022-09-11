New Montrose gallery brings a hyper Houston look to the art scene
Janice Bond has held just about every title possible in her art career — as an artist, curator, administrator, collector, Bond has done it all. Now, the Houston native can add gallery owner to that list.
Bond, 38, officially opened the “ART IS BOND.” gallery, located at 4411 Montrose Blvd., on Friday with “…and then there was (always),” an exhibition of seven artists that pays Homage to the Legacy of Black art both in Houston and around the world.